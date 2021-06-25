Princess Diana rewore this dress for the kindest reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana had one of the most enviable wardrobes in the world, wearing such iconic designs as the ‘revenge dress’ and the John Travolta dress.

Then of course, there is her wedding dress, which has just gone on display in a new exhibition at Kensington Palace.

Alongside it, you’ll also be able to see her pink honeymoon dress, and another gown that is perhaps not as famous, but that she rewore time and time again for a very special reason.

She wore the blue dress, adorned with bright flowers, several times in the late 80s and early 90s, and it was one of her favourite gowns, because it cheered children up.

Matthew Storey, the curator of the exhibition, explained to Us Weekly, ‘She called it her caring dress. It’s this blue dress with bright flowers on it and it was one of the princess’ favourite dresses. She wore it over and over again. So much so that the press said, “Give it a rest. Stop wearing it.”‘

Luckily, Diana didn’t listen to them, for this reason: ‘She knew that children really responded to this dress. Children love bright colours. So, she often wore it when she was going to visit children—and sick children in particular’.

The exhibition also showcases a sketch of the design, which was paired with a wide-brimmed blue hat. However, the royal never wore it, as ‘you couldn’t cuddle a child in a hat’.

So thoughtful.