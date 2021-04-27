Princess Diana’s wedding dress is going on display for the first time in years

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For the first time in decades, Princess Diana’s wedding dress is going on display at Kensington Palace, 40 years after she married Prince Charles on 29th July 1981.

Prince Harry and Prince William have both agreed for the dress to be shown to the public as part of a new exhibition, Royal Style In The Making, which will open on 3rd June and run until January 2022.

The last time the dress was displayed at Kensington Palace, Princess Diana’s former home, was in 1995, and it has been privately owned by her sons since 2014, when Prince Harry turned 30, as per her wishes.

It will of course be the highlight of the exhibition, which will explore the relationship between fashion designers and royal clients.

Other items of note include a piece of fabric from the Queen Mother’s coronation gown as well as glittering gowns designed for three generations of royals.

In a statement, Matthew Storey, exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said, ‘Our summer exhibition at Kensington Palace will shine a spotlight on some of the greatest talents of British design, whose work has been instrumental in shaping the visual identity of the royal family across the twentieth century.’

‘We’ll be exploring how the partnership between each designer and client worked, and revealing the process behind the creation of a number of the most important couture commissions in royal history. While one of the highlights will undoubtedly be Diana, Princess of Wales’s show-stopping Emanuel designed wedding dress, which goes on show at the palace for the first time in 25 years – we’ve got some real surprises up our sleeve for fashion fans!’ he continued.