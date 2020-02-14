This could be Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress designer

Princess Beatrice will get married this year to her fiance, property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. According to sources, the date has been set for Friday 29th May 2020.

It is said to be a low key affair, at The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace, rather than Westminster Abbey like Kate and William, or at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, like Harry and Meghan, or her sister Princess Eugenie.

She is also rumoured to be shunning all the usual royal wedding traditions, and the rumours are already rife as to whether this includes her wedding dress as well.

In fact, while most royal brides wear a British designer on their wedding day – Princess Eugenie in Peter Pilotto, Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen, Meghan Markle in Givenchy, helmed by British designer Claire Waight Keller – Princess Beatrice is said to be leaning towards an Italian designer.

This is of course a nod to her husband’s family, as although he is British, Edoardo comes from a noble Italian family.

Seeing as she may be shunning the traditional big wedding dress, we could see her in something a bit sleeker and modern from the likes of Gucci or Prada.

Princess Beatrice has also previously worn Italian designer Alberta Ferretti to the Met Gala, so there’s another strong contender. We can’t wait to see.