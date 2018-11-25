Wouldn’t it be great to have an early Christmas gift in the form of a PANDORA silver bangle? This PANDORA Black Friday deal has you covered for all occasions.

Black Friday falls on November 23rd this year, which is just around the corner, with heaps of retailers offering discounts and offers on their most sought after products. However, some deals have started early. As Black Friday 2018 approaches PANDORA are giving away a limited edition gift, a silver bangle to anyone who spends £125 or more.

The PANDORA Black Friday deal is available online and in stores now- and its not even Black Friday yet! and runs throughout Cyber weekend ending at midnight on Cyber Monday.

The sterling silver bangle is hand-crafted with a shimmering cubic zirconia stone encrusted snowflake to tie in with the festive season.

Now, you do have to spend £125 to get your hands on this limited edition bangle, once you get your £££ to the minimum amount go to your bag and select your bangle size. Once you have added the bangle to your bag and checked out, your bangle is just a few days away from your wrist and with free delivery!

PANDORA have confirmed that this will be the only deal that they will be running in their stores and online, this Black Friday. So, if you want to get your hands on this elegant bangle then you better be quick, as the deal will only run until stocks last and as you can imagine everyone will be after this limited piece. Unfortunately, outlet items are not included in this offer, but not to worry because as the retailer is known for their unique collectable charm bracelets, classy pendants, rings and necklaces- you wont run out of things to pop into your bag!

Christmas is approaching fast so why not grab the bangle as a Christmas present, or simply treat yourself to this timeless gift from PANDORA!