& Other Stories’ capsule collection is escapism at its best

For some, it might be a good novel or a tasty cocktail, but for me, there’s nothing quite like a pretty dress to provide pure escapism during this – quite frankly – shoddy time. I am simply, and have always been, a sucker for a good dress.

Which is quite when & Other Stories’ capsule collection landed this morning, all my dreams came true, and that is only a slight exaggeration.

The collection is ‘cut from exquisite silk, and sustainably sourced materials such as Tencel™ Lyocell and organic cotton, in an array of beautifully crafted pieces, in silhouettes ranging from floaty to fierce’.

The dresses feature details like hand-embroidery, gathered pleats, exaggerated sleeves, delicate ruffles and silk-covered buttons, ranging from the more wearable day pieces such as a black midi dress with puff sleeves, to the more extravagant, such as bustier balloon dresses and frilled floral midis.

‘This collection is an ode to spring and summer and the unique feeling when everything in nature wakes up around you. By playing with volumes, we created dramatic but yet serene silhouettes,’ says Marie Nilsson, Designer, & Other Stories.

Shop now: High Waisted Voluminous Sleeve Midi Dress for £135 from & Other Stories

Shop now: Oversized Silk Shirt Midi Dress for £175 from & Other Stories

Shop now: Oversized Blazer Mini Dress for £165 from & Other Stories

The capsule also includes some sandals to complete your look, from 70s suede platforms to more minimal strappy heels.

As it’s limited edition, once it’s gone, it’s gone, so if you see anything you like, I wouldn’t wait until wedding season magically re-opens.

Who says you can’t wear a ballgown to mow the lawn, right?