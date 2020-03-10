Introducing Open for Vintage

Sustainability is at the forefront of the fashion industry at the moment with brands investing in recycled fabrics and reviewing their environmental and carbon footprints. Team Marie Claire has long championed sustainable shopping. Encouraging investment buys that’ll see you through season after season. Making your fashion choices and wardrobe more circular.

One of the easiest ways in which you can, as a shopper, immediately adjust the impact your wardrobe is having on the environment is by shopping sustainably. Which means shopping vintage.

Click here to shop our edit of the best online vintage clothing stores.

Open For Vintage is fast becoming a firm favourite online store of Editors and influencers alike. With designer edits, like Louis Vuitton bags for under £500 and Mother’s Day gifts you’ll both love there’s never been a better time to review how you shop what you invest in.

Created to connect customers with the finest authentic vintage buys sourced from the world’s best boutiques. It’s very easy to lose an hour (or three) scrolling through Open for Vintage‘s expertly curated collection of clothing, jewellery and accessories. Expect exceptional vintage styles from designers like Dior, Givenchy and one of the largest online collections of vintage Chanel.

Ideal for tracking down key designer styles you missed and have been coveting for years and years Open for Vintage has partnerships with some of the most coveted independent vintage boutiques worldwide, from Notting Hill to Tokyo. Making re-discovering the pair of shoes or bag that got away all that easier and keeping luxurious styles in circulation as long as possible.

With Open for Vintage sharing that by ‘connecting customers with vintage, we are creating a cycle, pivotal around preserving and re-housing fashion’s most quality craftsmanship from decades past.’

Designed to last for a lifetime rather than a singular season luxurious designer pieces provide a way to invest in pieces that you’ll wear forever. Consuming style more consciously and sustainably by passing pieces onto loved ones or, selling to reinvest.

Supporting independent vintage stores and encouraging a more circular initiative within the luxury fashion industry is something we can wholeheartedly get behind. With Open for Vintage offering personal shopping, 14 day returns and shipping to over 50 countries there’s never been a better time to shop sustainable, luxury style.