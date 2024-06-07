Andrea's It-List: This is my secret for effortless 'one and done' summer outfits
The British weather right now is typically erratic, so getting dressed for the office is no easy feat. For me, summer workwear is all about the simple 'one and done' shirt dress or relaxed tailoring and lightweight separates I can mix and match or layer to get me from tube to desk to al fresco event without being uncomfortably hot or chilly. This week, I've rounded up my go-to summer work essentials from the classic linen suit to my favourite waistcoat and short combos, cute summer dresses and minimalist sandals.
Shop my top picks
When it comes to summer workwear, nothing is as effortlessly chic as a good shirt dress. I love this khaki L’agence midi, which strikes the perfect balance between polished and practical. I'll be pairing this with my new Demellier bag.
A linen blazer is a key summer staple you'll wear every year. I've got my eye on this lightweight one from Massimo Dutti. The versatile matching wide-leg trousers and waistcoat will work in endless combinations with pieces I already own.
I love this delicately pleated midi dress from Ulla Johnson. It's the ultimate low maintenance, high impact piece I'll wear all summer. The sculptural sleeves and plunging neckline give the dress a luxurious appeal. This dress is sure to turn a few heads as you walk in the room.
Don't underestimate the power of the classic white shirt. This perfectly oversized one is possibly the hardest working item in my wardrobe. Style it untucked with sleeves rolled up and a pair of jeans and loafers on casual days, or with a black leather skirt and statement jewellery for events.
Yes another waistcoat because this season there are just so many incredible styles on offer and I love a naughties revival. I just bought this black tailored one from Zara, which has a flattering silhouette and cute front welt pockets. I plan on teaming it with jeans or the matching bermuda shorts.
These minimalist sandals are the perfect fusion of comfort and style. They're robust enough to wear for my work commute, but chic enough with a maxi dress or power suit for post work soirees. I've clocked thousands of steps in these sandals and they look just as fresh as when I first wore them.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
We are slightly obsessed with fragrance over at Marie Claire and spend a lot of time both debating our favourites of all time and testing the latest ones to hit the market. This week though, we've been extolling the virtues of arguably one of the best fragrances of all time - Diptyque's Orphéon. The fragrance was created as an homage to a late-night bar situated near Diptyque's iconic 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain headquarters in Paris in the 1960s, which was frequented by the founders of the brand. I'm off to the city this month and will be taking this evocative scent with me on my travels. It's an iconic fragrance that is both romantic and effortlessly cool. In the words of executive beauty editor Shannon Lawlor, 'Orphéon is the joy of Paris, on a grey, somewhat dreary day. It is a cloak of all-encompassing comfort. If I'm ever feeling unsettled, disjointed or am longing for home comforts, a spray of it brings me back to myself with an immediate sense of ease.' Tempted to try it? You won't be disappointed. Let us know what you think.
