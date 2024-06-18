Nicola Coughlan + Skims' viral dress = perfection

When it comes to genius collection launches, Skims has the magic touch. And this latest campaign is no exception – the brand has tapped Irish actor Nicola Coughlan for the launch of their Soft Lounge collection.

Lensed by Elizaveta Porodina, the fashion photographer known for her conceptual and ethereal aesthetic, the painterly photographs capture the Bridgerton star wearing Skims' viral, form-fitting dresses.

(Image credit: Skims)

Coughlan is known for roles in Derry Girls, Barbie, and, of course, Netflix's Regency-era series Bridgerton, in which she plays Penelope Featherington, aka Lady Whistledown.

'I’m so honoured to be in Skims' latest campaign! I’ve been a fan of Skims since the beginning. It’s been my on set lounging outfit since day one.' said Coughlan. 'I love that it’s a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing.'

(Image credit: Skims)

As for the Soft Lounge collection, it's full of super-soft, slinky pieces for wearing indoors and out. There are new styles, as well as the best-selling Long Slip Dress (aka the dress that broke the internet) and Long Sleeve Dress in fresh new summer shades.

We're all coveting the new pastel hues – perfect for styling with trainers for day and strappy sandals for evening. And of course, there are the soft heather greys and neutrals that form the foundation of every capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Skims)

'Everyone knows I’ve been a huge fan of Nicola and Bridgerton since the beginning, so for her to star in our Soft Lounge campaign is a full circle moment!' said Kim Kardashian, Skims' Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer.

