Goodbye Summer Dresses, I'm in Autumn Outfit Planning Mode—These 5 Are Fresh

Yes, you can still wear your flip-flops... for now.

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@lolitamas @nlmarilyn@blancamiro wear transitional autumn outfits
(Image credit: @lolitamas @nlmarilyn@blancamiro)
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Yes, you can simply shrug a knit over your favourite summer outfits to stave off the chill while still wearing flip flops, but it's not the only way to shift your wardrobe from high summer to autumn-appropriate. So, as shorts slowly give way to trousers, vest tops to long-sleeve tees and (sorry) sandals to fully covered shoes, the search is on for some softer middle ground—so we're A) not shivering and B) not overhauling our entire wardrobe. And by way of inspiration, some of the best-dressed women on the internet are already showcasing some especially strong suggestions.

Take Marilyn's swapping of the summer-favourite denim mini skirt for one far longer and fuller, cosied up even further with a long-sleeve tee. Or Debora's easy summer look of black linen trousers, a grey tee and flip-flops, made autumn-ready with the simple addition of a trench coat—a piece perfectly suited to this in-between season. Or Bettina Looney's clever switch-up in fabrics, wearing a classic, seemingly summer-ready vest top in a far warmer leather. Too sweaty in summer, yes, but expertly suited to autumn, allowing us to bare our arms for just a little longer.

All prove that a few easy touches are all it takes to eek our summer wardrobes out into the next season. Though do, by all means, get experimental with layers, all in the name of prolonging the love affair with sandals. Because unless you're off on holiday, we'll be back in closed-toe shoes for what feels like a lifetime.

5 Transitional Autumn Outfit Ideas to Bookmark

Denim Midi Skirt + Striped Tee

Transitional Autumn Outfit Collage

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

If you, like me, have a habit of wearing only jeans, allow me to gently nudge the denim midi skirt into your line of sight. Just as easy to style yet noticeably more striking, it's a piece that rarely gets the attention it's rightly owed. A long-sleeve tee and a peep-toe heel will have it effortlessly treading that high-low balance, making it an easy formula for many an occasion.

Trench Coat + Simple Layers

Transitional Autumn Outfit Collage

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Answer me honestly, how many trench coats are currently in your wardrobe? I have three. So let’s use this as a reminder that this tricky transeasonal period are what the lightweight coats are actually built for. Layer yours over everything from mini dresses to trouser suits and your favourite summer look—linen trousers, a classic tee and flip flops, for one.

Statement Top + Jeans

Transitional Autumn Outfit Collage (3)

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

The Instagram algorithm is, I fear, a little too advanced, as I've spotted this fringed leather vest top no fewer than five times. And on every occasion, I've headed straight to the brand website and added it to my basket. Only to forget, then repeat the cycle the next time it crops up on a morning scroll. With jeans and a peep-toe mule, it far outdoes the everyday jeans-and-a-nice-top formula, evoking high summer while offering that bit of extra warmth.

Statement Trouser

@blancamiro Transitional Autumn Outfit Collage

(Image credit: @blancamiro)

If the Holli leather vest tops are taking over our algorithms, so too are La Veste’s striped shorts and trousers, the latter ticking more of our transeasonal dressing boxes. Add a denim shirt, belt, printed neck scarf and preppy pumps and suddenly they feel office appropriate. Just because we’re stepping out of summer, doesn’t mean colour gets left behind, after all.

Black Separates + Accents

Transitional Autumn Outfit Collage (2)

(Image credit: @lolitamas)

Black trousers, like jeans, are a basic outfit building block that belong in every wardrobe. To take them from the warm weather and into autumn, opt for a closed-toe shoe, lightweight jacket and liven up the look with a scarf tied around the waist.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 