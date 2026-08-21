Yes, you can simply shrug a knit over your favourite summer outfits to stave off the chill while still wearing flip flops, but it's not the only way to shift your wardrobe from high summer to autumn-appropriate. So, as shorts slowly give way to trousers, vest tops to long-sleeve tees and (sorry) sandals to fully covered shoes, the search is on for some softer middle ground—so we're A) not shivering and B) not overhauling our entire wardrobe. And by way of inspiration, some of the best-dressed women on the internet are already showcasing some especially strong suggestions.
Take Marilyn's swapping of the summer-favourite denim mini skirt for one far longer and fuller, cosied up even further with a long-sleeve tee. Or Debora's easy summer look of black linen trousers, a grey tee and flip-flops, made autumn-ready with the simple addition of a trench coat—a piece perfectly suited to this in-between season. Or Bettina Looney's clever switch-up in fabrics, wearing a classic, seemingly summer-ready vest top in a far warmer leather. Too sweaty in summer, yes, but expertly suited to autumn, allowing us to bare our arms for just a little longer.
All prove that a few easy touches are all it takes to eek our summer wardrobes out into the next season. Though do, by all means, get experimental with layers, all in the name of prolonging the love affair with sandals. Because unless you're off on holiday, we'll be back in closed-toe shoes for what feels like a lifetime.
5 Transitional Autumn Outfit Ideas to Bookmark
Denim Midi Skirt + Striped Tee
If you, like me, have a habit of wearing only jeans, allow me to gently nudge the denim midi skirt into your line of sight. Just as easy to style yet noticeably more striking, it's a piece that rarely gets the attention it's rightly owed. A long-sleeve tee and a peep-toe heel will have it effortlessly treading that high-low balance, making it an easy formula for many an occasion.
M&S
Denim Midi Skirt
This M&S option does away with the thigh-high front slit, making it more suited to everyday wear.
Miu Miu
Striped Cotton Jersey T-Shirt in Brown
Miu Miu's rich cotton striped tee is sure to be a wardrobe staple for many years to come.
Jimmy Choo
Jimmy Choo Skye 70 Leather Mules
Nude peep-toe mules are proving plenty popular as the wear-anywhere shoe. Though black and brown would work just as well here.
DIOR
Saddle Bag with Strap
Marilyn's bag, if my luxury-loving eyes don't deceive me, is the Dior Saddle. A timeless design worthy of any collection.
Jimmy Fairly UK
The Aela
Oversized sunglasses will keep that summer feeling around for just a little longer (even when it's chilly).
Trench Coat + Simple Layers
Answer me honestly, how many trench coats are currently in your wardrobe? I have three. So let’s use this as a reminder that this tricky transeasonal period are what the lightweight coats are actually built for. Layer yours over everything from mini dresses to trouser suits and your favourite summer look—linen trousers, a classic tee and flip flops, for one.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton High-Neck Trench Coat
With a high neck, no belt loops and contrasting buttons, this lightweight cotton trench coat feels especially modern.
Havaianas
Havaianas Top
No flip flops are as popular as Havaianas right now. The black ones are sold out at most stores.
Arket
Signature Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
This 100% cotton tee is an easy wardrobe basic.
COS
Relaxed Linen-Blend Wide-Leg Trousers
The linen-blend of these black trousers keeps them feeling light enough for the still warm weather.
Massimo Dutti
Stone Pendant Necklace
Cord necklaces have been trending for quite some time now and it's clear their appeal isn't going anywhere.
Statement Top + Jeans
The Instagram algorithm is, I fear, a little too advanced, as I've spotted this fringed leather vest top no fewer than five times. And on every occasion, I've headed straight to the brand website and added it to my basket. Only to forget, then repeat the cycle the next time it crops up on a morning scroll. With jeans and a peep-toe mule, it far outdoes the everyday jeans-and-a-nice-top formula, evoking high summer while offering that bit of extra warmth.
HOLLI
Ana Leather Halter in Deep Bordeaux
Consider this raffia fringe nappa leather vest a true statement piece.
AGOLDE
Luna Pieced High-Waist Tapered Jeans
Jeans are one item that work year-round, moulding themselves to countless styling opportunities.
Reformation
Sherlyn Wedge Thong
These kitten heeled sandals will add a more polished edge to jeans and trousers while still evoking that summer feeling.
Aviator sunglasses have long been a fashion fan favourite, Tom Ford designs in particular.
The Row
Marlo 12 Bag
The Birkin bag may be the most famous minimalist handbag, but The Row's quiet luxury offerings feel especially sleek.
Statement Trouser
If the Holli leather vest tops are taking over our algorithms, so too are La Veste’s striped shorts and trousers, the latter ticking more of our transeasonal dressing boxes. Add a denim shirt, belt, printed neck scarf and preppy pumps and suddenly they feel office appropriate. Just because we’re stepping out of summer, doesn’t mean colour gets left behind, after all.
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La Veste
Pippi Pants 01
These statement trousers span 11 different shades, meaning there's a colourway to slot into every wardrobe type.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Blue
With Nothing Underneath has become the unofficial shirting brand of every UK-based fashion editor.
Sézane
Matilda Low Ballet Flats
A closed-toe shoe adds an extra layer of warmth than a simple sandal.
Alémais
Florence Silk Scarf
This 100% silk scarf is large enough to we worn as a top or wrapped around the neck.
MASSIMO DUTTI
Nappa leather belt with metal detail
With added silver hardware, this black leather belt is far more eye-catching than more minimalist designs.
Black Separates + Accents
Black trousers, like jeans, are a basic outfit building block that belong in every wardrobe. To take them from the warm weather and into autumn, opt for a closed-toe shoe, lightweight jacket and liven up the look with a scarf tied around the waist.
TOTEME
Recycled Grain De Poudre Straight-Leg Pants
These neatly ironed trousers work especially well for work.
ALOHAS
Aven Black Leather Loafers
Alohas is one of my favourite shoe brands. Not only are they beautiful, but they're incredibly comfortable too.
COS
Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
Keep the summer feeling going by opting for bare arms as much as possible.
Hermès
Les voitures a transformation forever scarf 90
A silk scarf can be worn in a myriad of ways: around the neck, across the head or as a belt around the waist. Something to treasure for a lifetime.
The Frankie Shop
Breya oversized jacket
Not only will this jacket add a layer of warmth, it will also bring a utilitarian edge to toughen up any outfit.