I Thought My Dull, Lifeless Skin Needed More Actives—This Milky Essence Was Actually the Solution

Milky toners are having a moment, and while I love them, I’ve always found their slightly thicker counterparts—milky essences—to be more effective. They’re a Korean skincare staple, so when I heard that K-beauty brand Erborian was launching one, I was keen to put it to the test.
I love the way a good milky essence gives skin that glazed, plumped finish while helping to support the skin barrier, but few have impressed me quite like the new Erborian Triple Care BB Milk. It brings an almost immediate sense of life and bounce to the skin—if yours is looking dull or flat, this is one worth knowing about.
Erborian
Triple Care BB Milk
How We Test
I’ve been using this product every morning for several weeks, paying close attention to how it transforms my almost matte, lifeless morning skin into something noticeably dewier, bouncier and more radiant. I’ve also been testing it as a base for make-up, given Erborian’s claims around its ability to prep the skin and create a smoother canvas for what follows.
Whether I’ve been using it as skincare or as a primer, I’ve compared it with the many milky toners and essences I’ve tried over the years, looking specifically at what sets this formula apart—and whether it genuinely earns its place in an already crowded category.
First Impressions
Aesthetically and sensorially, this Erborian launch is a winner. The sleek white glass bottle looks suitably premium, with a reassuring weight to it, while the slow-dispensing opening makes it difficult to pour out more than you actually need. The formula itself has a subtle, clean, botanical scent that makes application feel that little bit more enjoyable, while the silky, milky texture feels instantly nourishing on the skin.
The ingredients are equally impressive. There’s a combination of soothing and hydrating ingredients, including centella asiatica and hyaluronic acid, alongside rice peptides and Korean ginseng. It also contains an amino sugar designed to gently exfoliate and support skin renewal. The result is a formula that addresses both the immediate—hydration, comfort and plumpness—and longer-term concerns around texture, firmness and skin quality. Ingredient-wise, it ticks all my boxes.
Erborian positions Triple Care BB Milk as a three-in-one: combining the active benefits of a serum, the comfort and hydration of a moisturiser and the skin-prepping qualities of a primer. It’s an ambitious claim, but one that makes the product particularly interesting—if it can genuinely perform all three roles, there’s a compelling case for it as a routine-streamlining step.
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Key Ingredients
Rice peptides: Help support firmness and improve skin elasticity.
Centella asiatica: Soothes and supports the skin barrier.
Hyaluronic acid: Hydrates and helps plump the skin.
Korean ginseng: Helps support firmer, more resilient-looking skin.
Amino sugar: Gently exfoliates to support skin renewal and smoother texture.
How to Apply
Application couldn’t be easier. I dispense a small amount into my hand, then glide it over my skin using a light rubbing motion. It takes seconds to apply and sinks in almost immediately, without leaving behind any heaviness or residue.
You can use it morning and night, but for me, this product really comes into its own in the morning, either worn alone or underneath make-up. It’s the immediate effect it has on the skin—and the difference it makes to how make-up subsequently sits and looks—that sets it apart from the other milky toners and essences I’ve tried.
The Verdict
I’m obsessed with this product on several fronts. The immediate transformation is impressive, but what’s surprised me most is how much better my skin has looked and felt after several weeks of consistent use. My skin feels plumper and more elastic, while the texture looks smoother and more refined. I’ve also noticed that it feels stronger and more resilient overall, which I put down to the formula’s barrier-supporting benefits.
Where it really excels, though, is under make-up. Getting the balance right with pre-make-up skincare can be tricky: too little hydration and foundation can look dry or uneven; too much and everything starts to slip. Triple Care BB Milk hits the sweet spot. It leaves my skin properly hydrated and plumped, but because the texture is so lightweight and non-greasy, my make-up sits beautifully on top—and looks noticeably better for it.
I would recommend this product wholeheartedly. It delivers both immediate and longer-term benefits to the skin, while also creating an excellent base for make-up. Erborian markets it as a three-in-one product and, in my experience, that claim holds up: every time I’ve used it, I’ve felt no need to follow with additional hydrating or moisturising products. It effectively streamlines several steps into one—always a winning move.
More to Try
Erborian
Set & Care Primer
If you have uneven texture and want a primer that blurs, this is the option for you to use after the new Triple Care BB Milk.
Erborian
CC Red Correct
This colour corrector helps to neutralise redness and also has SPF benefits. A great product to use alongside the new Triple Care BB Milk.
Laura is a Freelance Beauty Editor and has been writing about beauty for over 20 years. She has written for many of the UK's top publications and has really honed her knowledge when it comes to the best products and treatments.