Not The Row or Chanel—Michelle Obama Just Wore the Sophisticated Bag Brand Every Fashion Insider is Obsessed With

Liffner's pushlock suede pouch is the every occasion style we've been searching for

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Michelle Obama wears Liffner bag
(Image credit: Backgrid/Marie Claire)
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"When they go low, we go high" might be ex-First Lady Michelle Obama’s most famous catchphrase. Her work championing children's health and women's education regularly celebrated . But her style, an amalgamation of new design talent, statement-making pieces—who remembers the thigh-high Balenciaga boots?—and an ever-professional aesthetic, is also deserving of a moment of your attention. Her latest look, and its incorporation of an under-the-radar yet newly trending clutch bag, for Celine Dion’s Paris comeback show, in particular.

The bag in question? Liffner’s pushlock pouch. A simplistic navy suede clutch that secretly comes with a shoulder strap, should you wish to make it a touch more practical. And the brand, also loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, is quickly becoming a go-to in many a professional's accessory arsenal. The sleek designs and mid-level price point two key pulling points, with the Liffner bucket bag and Little Liffner single handle bag currently trending on Google search.

While Obama styled hers with a grey Rachel Scott Diotima dress—expertly timed, given Diotima shows at New York Fashion week today—and Alaïa's slingback wedge pumps, we're dubbing this one of the most versatile bags of the moment. Whether you keep it as a clutch for evening looks or slip on the shoulder strap for daytime styling, both at work and on the weekend, is up to you. With Obama's seal of approval, you're sure to start seeing a lot more of it.

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 