Not The Row or Chanel—Michelle Obama Just Wore the Sophisticated Bag Brand Every Fashion Insider is Obsessed With

"When they go low, we go high" might be ex-First Lady Michelle Obama’s most famous catchphrase. Her work championing children's health and women's education regularly celebrated . But her style, an amalgamation of new design talent, statement-making pieces—who remembers the thigh-high Balenciaga boots?—and an ever-professional aesthetic, is also deserving of a moment of your attention. Her latest look, and its incorporation of an under-the-radar yet newly trending clutch bag, for Celine Dion’s Paris comeback show, in particular.
The bag in question? Liffner’s pushlock pouch. A simplistic navy suede clutch that secretly comes with a shoulder strap, should you wish to make it a touch more practical. And the brand, also loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, is quickly becoming a go-to in many a professional's accessory arsenal. The sleek designs and mid-level price point two key pulling points, with the Liffner bucket bag and Little Liffner single handle bag currently trending on Google search.
While Obama styled hers with a grey Rachel Scott Diotima dress—expertly timed, given Diotima shows at New York Fashion week today—and Alaïa's slingback wedge pumps, we're dubbing this one of the most versatile bags of the moment. Whether you keep it as a clutch for evening looks or slip on the shoulder strap for daytime styling, both at work and on the weekend, is up to you. With Obama's seal of approval, you're sure to start seeing a lot more of it.
Shop Michelle Obama's Liffner Pushlock Clutch
Liffner
Pushlock Pouch Navy Suede
Obama's exact Liffner bag, the navy suede pushlock pouch is currently sold-out online. If you're set on this style, be sure to sign up for notifications for when it's back online.
LIFFNER
Pushlock Leather-Trimmed Velvet Clutch
Switch up your summer occasion bags just in time for winter weddings and events. This crushed velvet in chartreuse feels very of the moment.
LIFFNER
Pushlock Crocodile-Effect Leather Clutch
The black croc-effect leather take on the Liffner pushlock pouch feels even more fitting for Autumn/Winter. With the addition of the shoulder strap, it almost feels like two bags in one.
LIFFNER
Pushlock Suede Pouch
Larger in size than your standard clutch bag, the Liffner suede pouch has enough room for a phone, keys, cards, lipstick and other everyday essentials. Always professional, we imagine Michelle Obama carries a notebook and pen in hers.
LIFFNER
Pushlock Velvet Clutch
Autumn/Winter 2026 is all about personality dressing. One of the simplest ways to add personality to your look is to throw in an unexpected texture. Case in point crushed velvet.
Shop More Liffner Favourites
LIFFNER
Buckled Large Suede Shoulder Bag
The Liffner belted bucket bag is perhaps the most recognisable shape from the brand and a great option for those who also have to carry a laptop everyday. As are our other Marie Claire-approved office totes.
Liffner
Belted Tote Black
Liffner knows how to make a pratical carry-all look enviably chic.
Liffner
Single Handle Bag
For a slightly different small bag shape to the pushlock pouch, consider the little Liffner single handle bag one particularly strong contender. It won't hold a laptop, but it does have an open-top design for easy entry.
Liffner
Belted Bucket Bag Black Suede
The belted shoulder bag is the perfect size to take you from morning drop offs to desk-side meetings.
Liffner
Belted Clutch Black Croc
The belted clutch is a classic evening bag you will reach for time and time again.
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