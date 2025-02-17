My City… With Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira

To celebrate London Fashion Week, we ask Art Director, Costume Designer, Fashion Stylist and tastemaker Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira to share what she loves most about the city.

Why I Love Shopping in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Selfridges holds a special place in my heart because its selection is youthful, current, and delightfully quirky. Meanwhile, Dover Street Market is the true Church of Fashion. Founded by the visionary Rei Kawakubo, everything you find there carries her spirit—something uniquely timeless. I always leave with pieces that feel like collector’s items.

As for my favourite London-based designers, well… being Italian-Nigerian, raised with Parisian influences, and now calling London home, my sense of style is shaped by a fusion of human experiences. The designers I gravitate toward are like ink on my personal canvas of life and expression—the right letters and syllables that form my evolving vocabulary, my voice.

(Image credit: Karolina Wielocha. Barbara wears Roksanda, Kismet by Milka, and Alighieri jewellery)

First and foremost, I am a Roksanda girl through and through. I know her personally, but even before we met, I deeply admired her artistry. She designs for women like me—strong as rockets, delicate as petals. Honest, loyal dreamers.

JW Anderson is simply a genius. I’ve followed his career since he graduated from LCF, and I remember seeing his early collections and thinking, He’s up to something special. Like fine wine, he’s only become better with time. Plus, he’s a genuinely lovely person, which is always a bonus.

Simone Rocha captivates me with her masterful balance of femininity, baroque ornamentation, and sculptural yet timeless elegance. Her designs are effortless to wear yet undeniably striking.

Burberry, of course, is the embodiment of England to me—classic with a mysterious edge.

Where I Dine & Unwind

(Image credit: Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira)

My absolute favourite restaurant is Charlie’s at Brown’s Hotel—simply wow! I love everything about it: the elegance, the calm atmosphere, the rich heritage, and most importantly, the grace of the staff. Their service makes the experience even more special.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to drinks, I’m not a big drinker, but I do love marking a moment with a perfect sip. These are my go-to spots:

Passione Vino – for a casual catch-up with a friend.

The Connaught Bar – for a solo moment or a deep conversation with my bestie.

The Ned London’s Champagne Bar – post-gym or spa indulgence.

The House of Koko – for an evening filled with quality sound.

The Roof Gardens – for a funky night out in West London.

Chiltern Firehouse – for when it’s time to just have fun.

Art & Culture Fix

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I’m never without art and culture in my life. My must-visit spots include Tate Modern, and if I’m in East London, I’ll pop into Nicoletti Contemporary. I also love evenings at the Royal Opera House—but before any show, I make a stop at Face Gym. After all, looking your best is part of the experience!

Most Instagrammable Spot

I don’t really have one—I see beauty everywhere. But if I had to choose, it would be my own garden.

Packing Essentials for a London Visit

(Image credit: Karolina Wielocha. Barbara wears earrings and a necklace from Kismet by Milka. Styling her own.)

If you’re coming to London, here’s what you’ll need to pack to enjoy everything the city has to offer:

Beauty Must-Haves:

SPF 50 (La Roche-Posay), Chanel Body Lotion, Clinique Toner, Irene Forte Night Cream, a signature perfume and a good serum. These essentials ensure confidence and comfort, so you’re ready to embrace the city and all its adventures.

Wardrobe Staples:

A Burberry raincoat—because, let’s be honest, it will rain. Bottega Veneta boots—my everyday go-to. A shoulder strap bag—because when you’re on the move, you need to be hands-free. JW Anderson tailored trousers—because why not? Awake Mode jeans—effortlessly cool. A cashmere jumper—because I’m a lady, and it works for any occasion.