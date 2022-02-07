This is the most valuable vintage fashion worth selling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve ever thought of selling clothes online, you might be wondering which ones are worth the most, especially when it comes to vintage – after all, don’t most of us have some family hand-me-downs knocking about in our wardrobes?

Well if you’ve held on to some of your grandmother’s favourite clothes, you are in luck, since new research has shown that 1940s fashion is worth the most on resell sites.

A new survey by money.co.uk – which scoured eBay and Etsy to analyse women’s fashion from the roaring 20s to the 90s – found that 40s items had the highest resale cost for a full wardrobe, based on one item in each category.

In total, it estimated it to be worth £543, with the most expensive item being trousers at £225, so if you have any slacks lying around, you’re very much in luck.

If you’re more of a 1950s fashion fan, fret not, because you’re in for some serious money too. The total resale value of that wardrobe is around £436.50, with trousers again being the most valuable item at £199.50 on average.

Rounding off the top three is 1920s fashion, with roaring 20s wardrobes worth £435.50, and jackets and coats in particular coming in at around £215.

Other popular clothing decades on resell platforms include 30s, 60s and 70s. Worth a rummage in the attic, wouldn’t you think?