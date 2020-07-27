Midriff flossing: everything you need to know about the Instagram fashion trend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It seems like 2020, other than officially being the worst year ever is also the year of experimenting with daring clothing. I already told you all about the cut out dress that celebrities including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are wearing but it turns out there is a next level style that a lot of influences are wearing on Instagram.

Introducing ‘midriff flossing’ – named as such due to the strings that are wrapped several times around your waist like a piece of dental floss. Although it doesn’t sound like it – it’s actually a lot more dressed up than you think, though the slight caveat is that you do need to be comfortable showing off your stomach.

Said ties are often attached to a bikini style top but can also be tied to a skirt or cardigan as seen chez the likes of Musier Paris and the label everyone is loving on Instagram this summer: Christopher Esber. Chrissy Teigen even sported a version where the tie was attached to both top and bottom.

It has a nostalgic feel to it too – remember the noughties where it was cool to show off your thong above your skinny jeans? For the spring/summer 2020 take on this, here are some very chic looks I’ve spotted on Instagram.

Shop now: MATTEAU The Wrap triangle bikini top for £105 from MATCHESFASHION

Shop now: skirt shirley for €110 from MUSIER Paris

The trend works really well on the beach, whether you’ve paired your bikini top with a sarong or linen skirt (Matteau has a great version), but works equally well in the city with a pair of high waist jeans and an oversized blazer. Or you can pair a floss skirt with a button down cardie for a look that wouldn’t be out of please on Rachel Green circa the long hair era.

As for the finishing touches, finish off the look with naked strappy sandals or platform thongs, and a baguette bag for good measure, as you might as well go all out with the theme.