Michelle Williams’ Golden Globes dress took 156 hours to make

Awards season 2020 kicked off last night with the Golden Globes, where Michelle Williams stole the show.

The actress not only won the best actress gong for her role in the mini-series Fosse/Verdon, but she chose to stand for abortion rights in her acceptance speech, earning her praise from the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

But Michelle also turned heads on the red carpet in a peach gown by Louis Vuitton, which was inspired by the French house’s spring/summer 2020 collection.

Made of silk crepe, it featured an asymmetric and draped body with knotted details across the shoulders and a draped, cinched waistband, which just about showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

The dress took a total of 156 hours to create, from the initial pattern cutting to alterations and assembling, and I think we can agree it was worth it.

And the blue detailing on the shoulder sparked a little Twitter debate, with users wondering whether it was a bird or a bow. Well I can confirm it is instead a lovely blue flower, in case you were wondering.