Dua Lipa wore a never seen before Tiffany necklace–valued at £8 million—on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet
She's serving serious princess vibes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Dua Lipa just arrived at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet and we audibly gasped at her arrival.
The Met Gala marks the biggest night in fashion and every year the specially selected Met Gala attendees show up in their very finest.
This year the theme is in honour of the late Karl Lagerfeld and Dua Lipa has won the show already in my eyes (I'm still waiting for Rihanna). Lipa, Penelope Cruz and La La Anthony all arrived on the white Met Gala carpet in the category: the bride.
Co-host Dua Lipa just arrived in full Princess mode and she has nailed the theme this year perfectly, wearing a stunning full-length white Chanel gown.
A post shared by Marie Claire UK (@marieclaireuk) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The late Lagerfeld was known and adored as Chanel's creative director and Lipa's gown is one of his creations from 1992. The white and black tweed gown is from Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter '92 collection but there's one addition to Lipa's 'fit that no one could miss.
All eyes were on Lipa as she arrived in the vintage Chanel gown but no one could miss the diamond necklace, which as you one could guess from just looking at it, is one of a kind.
It's a pretty special diamond, a new Tiffany & Co Legendary diamond to be precise, fit for a Princess. It's over 100 carats—valued at around £8 million—and Lipa is the first one to wear the updated version of the famous Tiffany necklace.
@varietymagazine (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - Variety (opens in new tab)
The big rock is reportedly worth $10 million (when last valued in 2019) and is a nod to the iconic Tiffany diamond.
We'll take two please.
Dionne Brighton is a writer at Marie Claire UK, specialising in all things shopping, beauty and fashion. Born and raised in North London, she studied Literature at the University of East Anglia before taking the leap into journalism. These days, you can find her testing out the latest TikTok beauty trends or finding out what the next full Moon means.
-
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is finally here: what time does it start and what's the theme?
By Dionne Brighton
-
This test taught me how to workout smarter, not harder - how it could improve your fitness, too
I beat my half marathon PB shortly after the test as a result.
By Ally Head
-
The best bridesmaid gifts to help you say thank you on your special day
Because they helped make it all happen
By Grace Lindsay
-
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet live: all the updates from the most stylish night in fashion
The Met Gala 2023 red carpet is finally here: what time does it start and what's the theme?
By Dionne Brighton