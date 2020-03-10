Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore complimentary colours for their latest outing

Yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, aka the Fab Four, reunited for the first time since Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from royal duties earlier this year.

The two couples attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, as well as Prince Andrew and Sophie Wessex, who sat behind William and Kate.

Amid the rumoured tensions though, it looked like Meghan sent a conciliatory message by wearing a colour that was complimentary to Kate’s: green (Kate wore red).

The Duchess of Sussex opted for an emerald gown with matching hat by Emilia Wickstead, which incidentally matched the lining Prince Harry’s suit jacket perfectly.

On the other hand, the Duchess of Cambridge re-wore one of her favourite outfits, a red coat dress by Catherine Walker, which she last wore on Christmas Day 2018, to a service attended by all four royals.

Those two details might simply have been coincidences, but we’re hoping there is a little glimmer of hope that we’ll be seeing the Fab Four reunited in future.