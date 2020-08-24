This is why Meghan Markle always wears heels on formal outings

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The women in the royal family are full of style hacks. For example, Kate Middleton always carries her clutch bag in her left hand for a specific reason, Princess Diana always wore bright colours to hospital to cheer up children, and Meghan Markle wears heels that are a size too big for her on purpose.

And speaking of heels, there is also a reason you’ll almost never see the Duchess of Sussex in flats, especially if she is on an official outing as a member of the royal family with Prince Harry. She is especially a fan of stiletto court shoes, and some of her favourite shoe designers include Aquazzura or Stuart Weitzman.

According to photographers, this is purely to do with the couple’s height. Meghan Markle is 5ft6, whilst her husband Harry is 6ft1, so he is a fair bit taller. Celebrity photographer Glenn Gratton told the Mail Online that they would look unbalanced in photos if the difference in height was too apparent.

He said, ‘Couples with a big height difference look slightly unbalanced in pictures , and often the smaller of the two ends up looking even smaller and is constantly looking up at their partner. In the case of Harry and Meghan she will be wearing high heels to maximise her height and shorten the gap if possible.’

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is a little taller than Meghan at 5ft10, so doesn’t feel the pressure to wear heels all the time, however even if she does wear them, she won’t be as tall as Prince William, who is 6ft2.

Another royal couple who had to take height into consideration were Princess Diana and Prince Charles. In fact, Diana often stooped or stood down in official pictures of the couple as she was tall and didn’t want to appear taller than her husband.

