Meet your new summer wardrobe hero

Summer 2021 is finally here and expectations are high. From sun soaked afternoons in the park to nights of al fresco cocktails, you need a wardrobe that will work as hard as your social calendar. Whilst a quick fashion fix can be tempting, this season why not look to items with more longevity? Accessories are an easy starting point and a new handbag such as The Bowls Bag, the latest addition to The Cambridge Satchel Co family, will make an instant impact. Inspired by a bag discovered at an antiques fair, believed to date back to the 1930s, the cylinder shaped collection is guaranteed to stand out.

Founded by Julie Deane, CBE in 2008, The Cambridge Satchel Co came about after Julie, frustrated with not being able to find a traditional leather school satchel for her children, set out to design her own from her kitchen table. Demand quickly grew and in 2012 the brand was the focus of a Google Chrome advert charting its rapid success. It has gone on to become one of the UK’s most iconic brands with celebrities including Taylor Swift, Alexa Chung and Sophie Ellis Bextor spotted carrying its designs. Committed to British manufacturing, each bag is crafted at its factory in Syston, Leicester. Sold in over forty countries it also boasts four British shops including its flagship in Cambridge, St Mary’s Passage;

Oxford, Broad Street; Edinburgh, George Street and its new London shop in Carnaby Street.

In bold punchy hues, The Bowls Bag will add an instant joie de vivre to your look. Originally created for the refined sport of Crown Green Bowls, the cylinder shaped bag has been reimagined in six colourways featuring gold hardware detailing and Celtic Grain finish. View Bag

A long-time dream of Julie, she says: “I launched the brand with a classic satchel in 2008 but I soon realised there are many other bags which deserve not to be forgotten. The Bowls Bag is one of them. This is a beautiful, elegant, compact bag designed to be worn casually with a jacket, shirt and jeans combo, or for a more formal occasion.”

Featuring both a handheld strap and detachable shoulder option, it’s the ideal day to night bag. Chic and compact, it will easily elevate your look. For a timeless take, team the Bay Brown colourway with a creamy white shirt or add a vibrant flash of colour to dark denim with the Gambol pink or Oxblood colourways. With its go anywhere style, The Bowls Bag will work just as well at a casual picnic as it will at a wow wedding. And with “save the date” invites rolling in, it’s quickly become a must-have 2021 hero piece.

The Bowls Bag is available now at www.cambridgesatchel.com and in all four shops, priced at £195