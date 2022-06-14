In partnership with SENREVE

Say hello to this season’s hottest new designer handbag: SENREVE’s Aria bag. Since its launch, the playful vegan style has been oh-so-popular with customers and celebrities alike with everyone from Olivia Palermo, Angelia Jolie and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas have been spotted stepping out with the must-have style.

Available in rainbow hues this sustainable style is crafted from Vegan Terra, a groundbreaking material made from 100% plant-based proteins and bio-PU. SENREVE are the first brand to use lab-origin Italian-crafted material that’s 100% traceable from Lab-to-Brand™. Lined with GRS-certified recycled material, 50% made from renewable materials, with a soft Nappa-like smooth finish.

Whether you’re back in the office a few days a week or WFH full time and are in the market for a hybrid style that’s as flexible as your work-life balance look to SENREVE. Take ques from Olivia Palermo who styled the brands Maestra – a larger iteration of the Aria – in forest green. Taking inspiration from the rich green hue of her bag and pairing it with a vintage floral coat and muted accessories to keep her tote in focus.

Each of the label’s three signature best-selling styles – the original Maestra (as seen on Olivia) the Aria and the Cadence are all designed with function in mind. The Maestra is sized to fit all your essentials – think, laptop, makeup bag and a book. Whilst the more compact Aria is perfect for the essentials and will work just as well styled as a belt bag to your next boardroom meeting as it will to Glastonbury.

Designed to be styled in five different ways to really optimise both cost per wear and styling options you can style your Aria bag as a belt bag, cross body, clutch and over your shoulder. With the option to swap in a metal chain strap for a playful update it’s finished with additional D-rings along the sides for even more compatibility with the brand’s playful strap and chain accessories.

So we’re thrilled to share an exclusive 15% discount code with Marie Claire readers. Simply enter code ‘NEW15‘ when you check out to redeem 15% off everything on site.