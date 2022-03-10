Skip the flowers and show your love this Mother’s Day with 10 totally unique gifts for her

All mums are different - celebrate what makes your mum special
Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and by now your inbox is probably full with emails all about the best flower bouquets, boxes of chocolates and relaxing spa days to treat your mum to this March. As lovely as all of these ideas are, are they what your mum really wants?
This Mother’s Day, Boots are all about celebrating the unique differences that make our mums extra special, because we know that each and every mum is truly one of a kind. Whether you’re celebrating your own mum or any motherly figure in your life such as your auntie, grandmother or close friend, their selection of Mother’s Day Gifts are bound to put a smile on someone’s face.
There is something for everyone, from wellness gifts, premium beauty, home gifts, jewellery and more. So, if your mum is passionate about health and fitness, loves getting glam for an evening with the girls or prefers staying in for a cosy night on the sofa, Boots have got you covered. Did you know that Boots even stock a range of personalised presents, too? There are lots of options from engraving to photo personalisation, so you won’t be stuck for ideas. We will definitely be getting one for our mum, because what better way to show someone you care than with a gift that is totally unique to them?
After browsing their wide selection of Gifts for Her, we’ve selected our favourite presents for you to shop this Mother’s Day. Let’s face it, there is no harder job than being a mum, and a thoughtful gift is a great way of showing them how thankful you are for everything they do. We guarantee that whoever you are celebrating this Mother’s Day, they will appreciate it more than you know.
Fitbit Inspire 2 Desert Rose, £89.99 | Boots
For the fitness fanatic:
This luxurious Fitbit would make the perfect present for any fitness fanatics out there. Not only does it look stylish, but it tracks your sleep, heart rate, sends call and text notifications and more. Handy, right?
Liz Earle Orange Flower Face & Body Collection, £33 | Boots
For the skincare lover:
If your mum is into skincare, then she will love this set from Liz Earle. It includes their iconic Orange Blossom Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser, Orange Blossom Botanical Body Cream, Instant Boost™ Skin Tonic and two pure cotton cloths. Dreamy.
Treat Republic Personalised Happy Mother’s Day Large Oak Photo Cube, £39.99 | Boots
For the sentimental mum:
Is it just us or do all mums love a sentimental gift? Make their day with this personalised photo cube, that can be used as both a photo frame and a keepsake box.
Yankee Candle Mothers Day Gift, was £52 now £26 | Boots
For the homebody:
For the mums that love nothing more than staying in, treat them to this Yankee Candle set to make their home even more inviting. The set comes with some of the brand's best scents, including Midnight Jasmine and Coconut Splash.
Treat Republic Personalised Leather Gardening Gloves, £49.99 | Boots
For the gardener:
How chic are these leather and suede gardening gloves? The best bit is that you can personalise them with up to ten characters.
Estée Lauder Modern Muse Duo Gift Set, £74 | Boots
For the fragrance fan:
This set is perfect for any fragrance fans out there. Worth £154, you can get two Estée Lauder perfumes for just £74. With both a daytime and evening scent included, what's not to love?
Activity Superstore Afternoon Tea for Two Gift Experience, £34 | Boots
For the mum who loves a day out:
You can't beat an afternoon tea, especially on Mother's Day. With this thoughtful gift voucher, you can book your tea at over 150 locations, depending on which one is close to you.
No7 Rose Gold Illuminated Makeup Mirror, was £49.99 now £19.99 | Boots
For the makeup lover:
If your mum loves getting glam, then she will love this illuminated makeup mirror. Ideal for any dressing table, this mirror will make getting ready so much easier. Plus, it's currently on offer for just £19.99.
Alphabet Water Bottle, was £10 now £5 | Boots
For the mum on the go:
Being a mum can mean being here, there and everywhere. Make sure your mum stays hydrated with this stylish water bottle, that comes in three colours with your chosen initial.
Treat Republic Personalised Disc Necklace, £25 | Boots
For the jewellery lover:
A classic piece of jewellery is something that your mum will keep forever. Treat her to this silver plated necklace, which can be personalised with both a name or initial.