What our editors are buying their mum’s this Mother’s Day

In partnership with our partners.
After spending so much time separated from loved ones over the past two years, marking and celebrating special occasions, holidays and moments have never been more important. This Sunday (the 27th March – take note) marks Mother’s Day and it’s the year team Marie Claire are going all in.
Celebrating not just our mums but the women our families who’ve gone above and beyond throughout not only our lives but have helped navigate and support the tricky period we’ve all endured.
It’s the hallmarked holiday each year where it’s important to champion, spoil and remind the important women in your life who’ve made an impact in your life – whether your grandmother, step-mum, aunt or sister-in-law.
When it comes to shopping for the perfect gift each Mother’s Day it always starts with the card. A sweet, heartwarming and meaningful message is the most important thing in their eyes, words mean so much so getting this right really sets the tone for your gift. A message that makes them smile, cry and secures the cards pride of place positioning on the mantlepiece is what we’re all aiming for.
But when it comes to gifting everyone’s so different and expressing your gratitude and appreciation in a considered way can often feel a little tricky. Gifting the person who gave you the gift of life is never easy. So, we thought we’d share what we’re buying our mums this Mother’s Day
From skin care to jewellery and everything in between. There are gifts at each and every price point, from an eclectic mix of brands, stores and charities. So you’re sure to find something in our Edit.
This article is created in partnership with LOOKFANTASTIC.
Expect everything from fashion to food from Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief; Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Hannah Cooper, Presenter and Edit ambassador; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor and more…
BABY BEADS 9CT GOLD NECKLACE, £1,200, MARIE LICHTENBERG at MATCHES
"I've just clicked 'order' on this gorgeous necklace, inspired by traditonal good-luck talismans it's adorned with a solid gold charm that'll bring my dearest Mum all the luck and love."
Humaa Hussain
eCommerce Manager
RED CARPET AT HOME FACIAL 30 KIT, £280, 001 SKINCARE LONDON at WOLF & BADGER
"I went for a facial with 001 Skincare London's founder Ada Ooi before the pandemic and it's all I've really spoken about since. It was extraordinary. I've gone on about it so much that my mum's now so keen to see her, she's been so poorly with Covid recently this incredible set will enable her to use all of Ada's signature natural products and tools. She’ll be thrilled.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison
Contributing Fashion Editor
WOOL AND CASHMERE JACQUARD SCARF, £320, VALENTINO
"My mum and I both adore pink - it's our thing. She'd be so thrilled to open this on Mother's Day. I can just picture her face opening this!"
Emily Ferguson
eCommerce Director
MOTHER’S DAY COLLECTION, £59 (worth over £212) at LOOKFANTASTIC
"This year I'm treating my mum to the LOOKFANTASTIC's Limited Edition Mother's Day Collection by Beauty Box. My beauty-loving mama will love using products from her favourite brands such as Liz Earl and NEOM plus discovering new ones too!
LOOKFANTASTIC are also offering readers 20% off when they use our exclusive discount code ‘MCMUM’
*Exclusions apply. Discount applied to RRP. Offer ends 18.04.22."
AGE-DEFYING CREAM, £55 at NEALS YARD
"I'm treating my mum to 3 skincare products from the Frankincense Intense Neals Yard range, which we both love. Her favourites are the Skin LIft and Age Defying cream which she's used for a while. They smell gorgeous thanks to the aromatherapy oils and leave your skin so revitalised and soft. Im hoping my own boys take the hint and get me some for mothers day too!"
Andrea Thompson, Editor in Chief
CHANCE EAU FRAÎCHE EAU DE TOILETTE TWIST AND SPRAY, £74.80, CHANEL at JOHN LEWIS
"My mum is absolutely obsessed with these CHANEL 'twist and sprays' as she's always travelling and on the go
If I'm ever unsure what to buy here I always go with Chanel, it's a safe but chic bet."
Chippi Cope
Campaigns Executive