What our editors are buying their mum’s this Mother’s Day

Our editor-approved Mother's Day gift guide...



In partnership with our partners.

After spending so much time separated from loved ones over the past two years, marking and celebrating special occasions, holidays and moments have never been more important. This Sunday (the 27th March – take note) marks Mother’s Day and it’s the year team Marie Claire are going all in.

Celebrating not just our mums but the women our families who’ve gone above and beyond throughout not only our lives but have helped navigate and support the tricky period we’ve all endured.

It’s the hallmarked holiday each year where it’s important to champion, spoil and remind the important women in your life who’ve made an impact in your life – whether your grandmother, step-mum, aunt or sister-in-law.

When it comes to shopping for the perfect gift each Mother’s Day it always starts with the card. A sweet, heartwarming and meaningful message is the most important thing in their eyes, words mean so much so getting this right really sets the tone for your gift. A message that makes them smile, cry and secures the cards pride of place positioning on the mantlepiece is what we’re all aiming for.

But when it comes to gifting everyone’s so different and expressing your gratitude and appreciation in a considered way can often feel a little tricky. Gifting the person who gave you the gift of life is never easy. So, we thought we’d share what we’re buying our mums this Mother’s Day

From skin care to jewellery and everything in between. There are gifts at each and every price point, from an eclectic mix of brands, stores and charities. So you’re sure to find something in our Edit.

This article is created in partnership with LOOKFANTASTIC.