Longchamp’s Roseau Bag Rules For Spring/Summer 2022

Hear the word Paris and many things spring to mind. Warm buttery croissants, strolls by the river Seine and the Eiffel Tower sparkling at midnight. Then of course there’s Parisian style. Think fashion stars including Charlotte Gainsbourg and Camille Charrière. Nonchalant and totally timeless, there’s a reason why French women are revered for their style worldwide.

No one captures this insouciant mindset better than the renowned French heritage brand Longchamp. For generations it has been a champion of classic style embodied by an unmistakable “joie de vivre.” This is particularly evident with its Tres Paris spring/summer 2022 collection where the latest iteration of the Roseau bag captures the easy and playful spirit of the season.

First launched almost three decades ago, the Roseau instantly became a covetable accessory, establishing itself as one of the world’s first “it” bags. Practical, yet minimal with a sophisticated shape it changed the bag market forever. An enduring emblem of elegance, this season the Roseau has been reinterpreted in myriad ways mirroring the creativity and freedom of the woman who carries it.

Compact yet roomy enough to hold all your essentials with ease, for spring/summer the Roseau lays the foundation of a sophisticated and refined wardrobe. Take a trip to the South of France with Provençal floral prints, seaside stripes and embroidered roses. Longchamp’s meticulous craftsmanship is reflected through its use of materials including supple cowhide leather and tactile ecru cotton. Each model is adorned with the brand’s iconic toggle, this time in shimmery silver and warm gold toned metal hardware.

Innovation is also carefully considered thanks to a removable strap allowing the wearer to style the bag in various ways. Sling it over your shoulder or across-the-body for a relaxed mood. It can also be held in hand with a soft leather handle. Meanwhile, more muted tones including cognac and charcoal will integrate seamlessly into your existing workwear wardrobe.

