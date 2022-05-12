In partnership with Mejuri

I’m (finally) getting married this July after the pandemic and all those lockdowns meant that my original wedding plans were pushed back a year. It’s been a long, intense time of planning, re-planning and revisiting ideas. Wedding’s can be very complicated as they, in my opinion and experience, come together in the details. Elegant moments elevate everything.

So whether you’re looking for minimal details for your bridesmaids, a gift for your mum or, a special ring to wear on your big day Mejuri has you covered.

Mejuri’s co-founder and CEO Noura Sakkijha never imagined she’d work in fashion, studying industrial engineering before working as a consultant. Yet, she was drawn toward jewellery. Since its launch in 2016, the label has dropped new styles on a weekly basis with each piece handmade in fairly limited quantities. It’s common for pieces to quickly sell out with thousands of customers signing up to waitlists for the next drop. With pieces making appearances on both the red carpet and on your Instagram feed Mejuri is the go-to for fine jewellery for both every day and special occassions.

Beloved for its inherently timeless yet playful pieces, the brand’s 14kt gold collections have a contemporary appeal with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lizzo and Billie Eilish all stepping out on the red carpet in the label’s designs. Perfect for adding a contemporary finishing touch to bridesmaid dresses, layered chain necklaces or pendants are a fun way for each of your nearest and dearest gals to add their personality.

Gold jewellery is so timeless, no matter the season – from a gold chain necklace to a pair of classic hoops with pieces to choose from under £75 and £100 with more investment styles from £250.

After over 20 months of tracksuits and dressing from the waist-up for office calls, we’re all in need of a little sparkle. Mejuri’s considered pieces are designed to enhance every outfit with a mixture of statement and minimal designs from bracelets to earrings, necklaces to rings. With such an elegant edit of best-sellers starting from just £50, choosing jewellery for a loved one whether your best friend, mum or sister has never been easier. Think stacking earrings, pearl adorned pieces and layered necklaces that’ll remind your loved one of you every time they go to put it on.

As part of founder Noura Sakkijha’s original vision to empower women to invest in themselves, Mejuri launched the Mejuri Empowerment Fund to support underrepresented women and non-binary individuals through higher education. Since its launch in January 2020, 37 women and non-binary people have received scholarships from the fund. Noura shared…

“I know from my own experiences that arming someone with education gives them optionality in the future to take control of their lives. There is nothing I believe more. And despite what we as women are often told, it isn’t and never has been selfish to take care of yourself and to invest in your future.”

