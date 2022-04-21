Quick, save 30% off this influencer approved jewellery brand

Update your jewellery for less this summer...

In partnership with OBJKTS



There’s nothing quite like shopping for summer pieces to signal not only the fresh beginning of summer but the start of the holiday season. With the weather finally feeling like it’s brightening up and Spring making an appearance (at last), team Marie Claire has been excitedly discussing holidays, summer essentials and accessories.

Beloved for its effortless ability to immediately elevate absolutely each and every look, a great accessory is worth its weight in gold – truly, there’s no more hardworking piece in your jewellery collection than a gold chain necklace. So, when we heard that OBJKTS were celebrating the arrival of summer with 30% off everything on site we had to share the great news.

The real beauty of gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets are that they make everything look expensive. Whether that’s a simple white T-shirt, a pretty summer dress or tailoring. This styling trick works with every staple, depending on whether you want to layer different styles and textures or keep things simple and keep a singular piece of jewellery in focus, there are truly endless options and styling combinations.

Whilst I’ll always have a soft spot for a delicate gold necklace, for SS22 I really can’t get enough of pearl adorned jewellery. Think pretty pearl chokers, pearl hoops and classic pearl stud earrings – each handmade. With playful styles perfect accent for brides-to-be on their wedding day (I’ve got my wedding in July and I’m eyeing up the Velum hoops) and more paired back pairs for bridesmaids or mother-of-the-brides.

Designed with sunny summer days in mind the calyx pearl choker is ideal for Bardot dresses whilst OBJKTS’ best-selling crushed ice collection is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to enhance your everyday. With 30% off the entire site, there’s never been a better time to treat a loved one, or yourself.