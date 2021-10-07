Louis Vuitton Capucines: Why is it a cult handbag?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Paradoxically described as a new classic, the Louis Vuitton Capucines bag has been on the arm of some of fashion and film’s biggest names. How has the bag earned such a following?

Miranda Kerr, the face of our October cover, is joining the likes of Angelina Jolie and Gigi Hadid as an avid wearer of the Capucines. On top of encapsulating Kerr’s warming aura, the bag epitomises her busy life. Whether it’s fronting Louis Vuttion campaigns, dedicating time to KORA – her organic skincare brand – or gracing our cover, Kerr is the perfect example of a woman on the move who needs her bag to be as fascinating as it is functional.

Released in 2013, the style is a relatively new addition to the ever-growing archive at Louis Vuitton. However, it’s almost as if the house knew that the bag was going to have as much influence as the LV Speedy and Alma. Fittingly, they named it after Louis Vuitton’s first workshop and boutique on the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines.

The Capucines is a product of the houses’ dedication to savoir-faire, which literally translates as ‘know-how’, but metaphorically stands for the masterful craftsmanship that is upheld by the ateliers at Louis Vuitton. Crafted with over 250 handcrafted operations and thousands of steps, each Capucines goes on a one-week journey from skin to bag under the watchful eye of a leather artisan.

Since its unveiling, the Capucines has become a cornerstone of the Louis Vuitton luggage line-up. Its timeless structure and functionality means it acts as a trusted vessel for modern women. Coming in three sizes, Mini, BB – which references iconic friend of the house Bridget Bardot – and MM, the collection is designed for the changing moods and responsibilities of every day. With its wide base, interior compartments and rigid handles, you can trust the arm candy to hold your phone, book, camera, reusable bags – I could go on – with ease. The bag is the perfect companion to busy days in the city or on the dance floor.

This season, the Capucines is getting a brand new look. The graphic design pays homage to the Louis Vuitton Monogram in a refreshing way, thanks to floral embroidery on yellow canvas and caramel calf leather. This is the first time that the Capucines has been adorned in the iconic branding, undoubtedly because the house is honouring 200 years of Louis Vuitton this year. Nevertheless, the bag still boasts the recognisable LV initials that can be illuminated or hidden by the archetypal leather flap that sits over the opening of the bag, letting you choose when you’ll be on the receiving end of bag envy.

