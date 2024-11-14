Loro Piana's Harrods takeover delivers all the festive joy (and then some)

There are six more Mondays until Christmas day. If that's not enough to get you in the festive spirit, I know something that will – a trip to Harrods. The iconic London department store's usual illuminations have been (even more) supercharged by Loro Piana with their 'Workshop of Wonders.'

The Italian luxury house has staged a dazzling takeover, installing the first ever animated Harrods' facade, filling 36 windows with magical scenes and installing two pop-ups – and one pop-in – to celebrate 100 years of Loro Piana's rich heritage.

(Image credit: Loro Piana / Harrods)

The mesmerising façade shows fibres being spun into cloth and ultimately creating a 17-metre holiday tree – the main feature in the larger-than-life installation.

The 36 windows, two pop-ups, and the various animations inside all tell the story of Loro Piana's unrivalled craftsmanship, from the maison's myriad artisans to how the raw material becomes the beautiful finished product. The moving sets, which transport visitors to Mongolia, Australia, the Andes, and Italy, call to mind marionette theatre of the 1920s, a nod to Loro Piana's origins.

(Image credit: Loro Piana / Harrods)

The first pop-up, accessible via door six, features an exclusive selection of scarves, beanies, and socks, crafted from Baby Cashmere (an ultra-fine fibre that comes from the first combing of a baby cashmere goat), wool, and silk twill. Stocking fillers have never looked so luxe.

Here, you can also have Loro Piana's iconic Grande Unita scarf monogrammed with your initials – or those of a very lucky recipient.

(Image credit: Loro Piana / Harrods)

Door nine's pop-up features the chicest plushies I've ever laid eyes on, as well as tiny Loro Piana jumpers with which to deck your Christmas tree. You can also book an appointment at the workshop to make your own holiday decoration using the finest fibres – slots are released weekly on Loro Piana's site and book up fast, so make sure to set an alarm.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loro Piana's Workshop of Wonders at Harrods is open now until 2nd January 2025.