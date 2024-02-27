Keep an eye on Lily Gladstone’s off screen looks because they’re seriously good

From Ayo Edebiri to Alison Oliver, 2023 was most definitely the year of the breakout star with many newcomers not only taking to the award circuit for the first time but also stepping away with some of the biggest awards of the season, too.

One such winner was actress Lily Gladstone, someone I’ve had my eye on ever since her incredible performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon—a performance that not only had us all living her pain and heartbreak with her but also earned her the 2024 Golden Globe for best actress. While her on screen skills are undeniable, it’s her off screen style that’s had me gripped as of late however as she’s been turning out some pretty exciting looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most recently, at the Independent Film Awards, she embraced all things print in a geometric dress by Jamie Okuma, a Native American designer. Paired with simple black platforms and earrings from Ataumbi Metals, she brought fun and excitement to red carpet dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the SAG Awards in Los Angeles, she took to the red carpet in one of the season’s biggest trends, top-to-toe red. Featuring a halter neck strap and soft tassels, the Armani Privé gown was the perfect look to step up and accept her Best Actress award in.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Costume Designers Guild Awards, she once gain went full red ahead. Proving she has well and truly arrived, her full sequin co-ord and matching coat, by Valentino, made a bold statement on the pink carpet for all the right reasons.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And she’s not just a one look wonder, at the African American Film Critics Association Awards where she won the Breakout Actress Awards, Lily wowed in a floor length lemon yellow Carolina Hererra gown. Featuring a contrasting lilac belt with a statement bow, the look gave princess-core overload and had me excited for spring pastels to step back into the limelight.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, at the Golden Globes, she once again proved she’s ahead of the trends opting for another Valentino gown, this time in bold black and white hues. We’ve been spotting all the biggest names wearing the monochrome trend this fashion month as well as on the AW24 catwalks, so I have to give Lily props for getting in on the look early.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My favourite part of Lily's looks however is in the details. While the biggest designers are clamouring to dress her, Lily ensures she still pays homage to her native american roots supporting indigenous designers in each of her red carpet ensembles. At the Golden Globes, she finished her look with earrings from Lenise Omeasoo, an expert in beaded jewellery, while she's regularly worn jewellery by Jamie Okuma, a Californian based indigenous designer.

And, she’s not done there in proudly showcasing her support, in a recent interview she stated her Oscars dress is not only going to be “museum worthy” but also “proof that indigenous designs belong on the red carpet," so I’ll definitely be keeping my eyes on her at all the coming awards ceremonies.