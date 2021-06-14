Kate Middleton wore this Princess Diana piece for the G7 summit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The G7 Leader’s Summit in Cornwall this weekend was very much a family affair for the royals. The Queen met with Joe and Jill Biden before whisking them away to Windsor Castle for afternoon tea, and Prince Charles and Camilla also attended the even to chat with world leaders such as President Macron.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also descended on Cornwall, and the Duchess even visited a primary school with Jill Biden, as both women are staunch supporters of early education.

For the visit, Kate wore a red Alexander McQueen coat dress, though she later changed into a different outfit for a G7 evening reception at the Eden Project, during which she was reunited with the rest of the family.

This time, she chose a chic white blazer dress, which she accessorised with a piece of jewellery with a special meaning, since it belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The three-strand pearl bracelet is one Diana wore on several occasions, most notably on her official trip to Hong Kong in 1989.

During that visit, she paired it with her now iconic ‘Elvis dress’, a moniker she herself came up with for its resemblance to the singer’s famous outfits. It was designed by Catherine Walker and adorned with pearls in tribute to the Chinese culture.

She also wore the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, which Kate has herself worn several times, usually saving it for very special occasions.