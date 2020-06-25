Kate Middleton rewore this special dress for a call with Camilla

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton teamed up with Camilla earlier this week, for a rare joint royal engagement, to mark this year’s Children’s Hospice Week, which runs until the 26th June.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled her existing wardrobe, as she has done with every other Zoom call outfit since the beginning of lockdown (which she is doing at the Cambridges’ Anmer Hall home).

She wore a bright green dress, by Diane Von Furstenberg, a piece she has owned since 2011 as far as we can tell, as that’s when she was first photographed wearing it, at a welcome reception in Los Angeles, shortly after her honeymoon with Prince William.

The Duchess wore the dress again later that same summer, for a formal reception on the evening before Zara and Mike Tindall’s wedding.

From what we could see on the Zoom call, Kate accessorised it this time with a pair of gold dangly leaf earrings, and her signature blow-dry.

During the call, Kate and Camilla chatted with representatives from three of their patronages: the Children’s Hospice South West and Helen & Douglas House (of which Camilla is patron), and the East Anglia Children’s Hospices (which Kate has been patron of since 2012, making it one of her first since officially joining the royal family).

Kate said during the call, ‘I’m a massive fan of the work that the staff do, and the fact that families are able to live as close to their home environment as they possibly can in what are extremely difficult circumstances is extraordinary. It’s a credit to the staff really, that can find the environment to help them go through it, whether it’s long-term care or short-term care. It’s really inspiring.’