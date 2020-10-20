This is the colour that the Cambridges have reportedly chosen to represent them

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex family’s resignation, they are making non-stop headline news.

Their popularity has only surged during the coronavirus outbreak, with Kate and Wills sharing sneak peeks of their royal offices to Instagram, releasing sweet videos of their children and surprising NHS workers, school teachers and young students with video phone calls to boost morale and give thanks.

Yes, the Cambridges have been all over social media, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their family of five as a unit that really makes news. From stepping out of their front door to join neighbours in applauding NHS workers to meeting David Attenborough in their garden only recently, the Cambridges are making non-stop headlines.

This week, it emerged that there was a common link between the Cambridge family’s appearances this year – and we weren’t even aware of it – the colour blue.

Yes, according to experts, the Cambridges have chosen to be represented by the colour blue this year, and it is thought that it could all be down to a very sweet reason.

Fans believe that the Cambridges’ preference to wear blue could be a tribute to frontline workers over the pandemic.

Well, that’s lovely.

The Cambridges have not yet commented on the speculation.