We may not live in a palace, or wear diamond tiaras, but the subtle change in Kate Middleton’s Christmas lunch outfit made us realise that she is just like us, in some ways at least.

The Queen hosted her annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, before they all head off to carry on the festivities at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived separately, Kate driving Princess Charlotte, while Prince William brought his sons Prince Louis and Prince George.

We didn’t see proper pictures of their outfits, however we caught a glimpse of Kate’s very festive tartan dress by Emilia Wickstead.

She adorned it with a pair of flower-shaped pearl earrings, which look very much like the ones she wore for Prince Louis’ christening.

The family all left together at the end of the day, and there was one thing missing from the Duchess’ outfit: the earrings.

Yep, she clearly took them off, such statement earrings probably becoming heavy and uncomfortable after a day’s wear.

And this is something we can totally relate to.