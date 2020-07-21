How Meghan Markle subtly honoured Princess Diana with her wedding veil

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed two years ago, they made sure they paid tribute to Princess Diana in as many ways as possible.

He is thought to have given his bride his late mother’s aquamarine cocktail ring as a wedding present, which she wore at their wedding reception, to go with her stunning halterneck Stella McCartney dress.

She also carried forget me nots in her wedding bouquet, which are thought to have been Diana’s favourite flowers, and is reported to have sewn a bit of blue ribbon into her dress that Diana had in her own gown when she wed Prince Charles in 1981.

But royal experts also claim that the Duchess of Sussex paid a subtle homage to Princess Diana through her wedding veil.

Meghan chose a 16ft cathedral length veil, which was extra dramatic set against her minimalist wedding dress.

It was also way longer than Kate Middleton’s length, which was rather conservative at 9ft.

It is thought that Meghan’s long veil was a nod to Princess Diana’s, which made headlines at the time as it was a whopping 25ft long.

Whether on purpose or not, they were both gorgeous. Meghan also famously added extra symbols to hers, getting the 50 flora and fauna representing the Commonwealth countries embroidered on the trim.

She also added a couple of extra flowers to symbolise her new home with Prince Harry, as well as her home of California.