Jennifer Aniston just wore a naked dress that Rachel Green would approve of

As far as television characters are concerned, there are few whose style is as universally loved as Rachel Green (opens in new tab). Many fashion devotees have waxed lyrical on the character's effortless aesthetic (opens in new tab) and iconic '90s sensibilities.

Of course, Jennifer Aniston herself is just as stylish and could definitely give her fictional, fashion-obsessed character a run for her money. Over the years, Aniston has carved out her own unique personal style, which usually features a mix of neutral shades, timeless silhouettes (opens in new tab), and expertly crafted suiting.

The actress is often spotted in little black dresses and classic beige tones, but for her most recent red carpet (opens in new tab) appearance Jen An decided to take a risk.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 (a Netflix film Aniston stars in alongside Adam Sandler), Aniston arrived wearing a sheer, netted mini dress with silver embellishments.

This look feels like quite the departure for the star who is often seen on red carpets in floor-skimming gowns in shades of black, white or (more sparingly) red. The choice to opt for a sheer 'naked dress (opens in new tab)' style is also new for Aniston.

While Jennifer herself is usually a champion of the classic aesthetic, this daring looks definitely feels like one that her on-screen personal Rachel Green would have opted for had the show aired in 2023. It's fashion-forward and statement-making, while still feeling elevated and elegant. The perfect stylish combination.

Of course, Aniston is no stranger to excelling in the style stakes. For a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon, Aniston was seen in a black, one-shoulder gown from Bottega Veneta's spring/summer 2023 collection.

This collection in particular, has been a favourite amongst in-the-know celebrities. Margot Robbie was spotted in a similar floor-length version of the Bottega Veneta gown at the 2022 Governors Awards, while Katy Perry just stepped out in a look from the collection yesterday.

Indeed, it seems Jennifer Aniston's style is just getting better as the years go by. Keep scrolling to shop her exact Bottega Veneta dress below.

