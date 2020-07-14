You can shop designer items to support the Red Cross

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Net-A-Porter has just launched an edit celebrating Italian brands and designers, to celebrate the country’s fashion heritage, as well as benefiting the Italian Red Cross.

The Italian Collective features a curation of brands and 11 exclusive capsule collections from the likes of Aquazurra, Giuliva Heritage, Blaze Milano, Gianvito Rossi, Rosantica, Golden Goose, Rene Caovilla, Bea Bongiasca, Of Rare Origin and Tods, spanning RTW, shoes, accessories, jewellery and sneakers.

These include timeless blazers from Blaze Milano, lace-trimmed midi dresses from Miu Miu and strappy heeled sandals from Gucci, amongst the 100+ items that symbolise the glamourous Italian style.

SHOP THE ITALIAN COLLECTIVE

For each sale of products marked ‘exclusive’, 20% of the profits will go to supporting the Italian Red Cross (Associazione della Croce Rossa Italiana -Organizzazione di Volontariato) and its work on the front line of the global pandemic, which the country is still recovering from.

Elizabeth von der Goltz, Global Buying Director NET-A-PORTER, says, ‘Italian style is renowned for being chic, glamourous and the ultimate in luxury. During this challenging time, we hope to highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and quality of Italian brands, while at the same time, bring the allure of an Italian summer to our customers. We are honored to be donating 20% of the profits to the Italian Red Cross’.