How these celebrities brought sustainability to the Oscars red carpet

The stars turned out in force for the 92nd Academy Awards, and as usual, the red carpet didn’t disappoint, not least because actors used their wardrobes to make some powerful statements.

There was Natalie Portman, who had her Dior cape embroidered with the names of un-nominated female designers. Then there those who championed sustainability.

Booksmart lead Kaitlyn Dever was one of the first to walk the red carpet, in a ‘completely sustainable’ gown by Louis Vuitton.

She told Giuliana Rancic, ‘This is a completely sustainable dress by Louis Vuitton and I’m here supporting sustainable clothing; it’s really important.’

Little Women star Saoirse Ronan’s Gucci dress also made a subtle eco-conscious nod. The peplum creation featured a black bodice, made from the same fabric reel as the BAFTA dress she wore last weekend.

This is part of a wider partnership between the Academy Awards and Red Carpet Green Dress, an organisation that collaborates with designers to create eco-friendly clothing for the Oscars.

On-stage, Billy Porter opened the ceremony wearing a 64.5ct sustainable diamond necklace by Lark & Berry. It is part of a new collection of the fine jewellery brand in a partnership with the Leonardo DiCaprio-backed diamond growing company, Diamond Foundry, for zero carbon footprint USA-made created diamonds.