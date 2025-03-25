House of Vinted lets you shop pre-loved designer pieces from your favourite fashion insiders - here’s how

If you've ever coveted the designer wardrobes of Susie Lau, Victoria Magrath, Simran Randhawa, Giulia Valentina or Keiona Revlon, we've got some good news — they're all available to shop on Vinted from 6pm today, 25 March.

House of Vinted features luxury designer items from brands including The Row, Prada, Gucci, Maison Margiela and Jacquemus, with with many key pieces coming directly from the personal wardrobes of some of fashion’s favourite creators.



Highlights from journalist and content creator Susie Lau’s wardrobe include a Prada Spring/Summer 2020 dress that she bought because she loved the collection and show so much, a Comme des Garçons Tricot silver skirt that she purchased on one of her many trips to Tokyo, and a pair of Maison Margiela Tabi shoes that she describes as ‘social catnip’ right now.

(Image credit: Vinted)

Of the partnership, Lau said: “Fashion has become so freely available. I think everyone yearns for pieces that are special and don’t feel “off the rack” and buying pre-loved on Vinted - everything from the search to the conversation to the receiving of a parcel in the post is like a process that makes you feel like a win! Like you found it and you nabbed it! It’s an adrenaline high for me! I don’t often sell things as I’m quite attached to most of my wardrobe but I loved the idea of curating a collection and bringing that preloved experience to life”.

Key pieces from influencer and author Victoria Magrath’s wardrobe include a blue Balmain suit which she wore to her book launch, a pair of Valentino platform heels from a trip to Rome, and a pair of Balmain x H&M heels which she queued up for hours outside the Manchester store to get her hands on.

(Image credit: Vinted)

Magrath commented: “When Vinted asked me to take part in the House of Vinted it was an immediate yes. Vinted has long been my preferred platform for selling pre-loved luxury pieces and designer items. I shall be selling several pieces that have held a special meaning to me, inspired by the concept of “Art Deco Deja Vu”. I can’t wait for people to experience the collections and for the items to become new-again in someone else’s closet.

The wardrobes were previewed to Vinted members in London last weekend, with the themes of each being based on the styles of the creators involved.

(Image credit: Vinted)

Emma Sullivan, creative director at Vinted, said: “Following our 'House of Vinted' showcase in London this weekend, from today Vinted members across the UK will be able to shop items from the specially curated wardrobes seen at the event. I am excited for our members to share in the joy that comes from buying and selling luxury second-hand fashion.”

Part of the proceeds from the House of Vinted wardrobe sale will go to Oxfam and will be available to shop here.