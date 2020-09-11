H&M is collaborating with Mabel for a cool streetwear collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

H&M has teamed up with Kangol and international music artist, Mabel for a 31-piece collection inspired by the singer’s style.

The collection encapsulates everything you could need for a new season wardrobe, with a hint of 90s nostalgia. There are hooded puffer jackets and long puffers, slouchy cardigans and sweaters knitted with the Kangol branding and logo.

Essential pieces also include cropped rollneck sweaters in classic cream or colour stripes, oversized logo t-shirts and stretch midi dresses. Mabel also co-created two pieces: a streetwear take on the slip dress, and a Kangol-branded pair of joggers.

There are a few accessories too, such as the iconic bucket hat, as well as beanies, cross-body bags and a bum-bag as well as the ultimate 90s hair accessory: the Kangol scrunchie.

Of the collaboration, Mabel said, ‘I’m so excited to co-collaborate with Kangol and H&M! When H&M reached out to team up with them and Kangol, it felt like the perfect match. I love that it’s a co- collaboration, because creativity is at the heart of everything I do. The H&M design team immediately clicked with my sense of style and music artistry, and they got how the two go together. We collaborated on two pieces in the collection, and I can’t wait to wear every single piece.’

Mabel and her crew also feature in the campaign, and the collection will preview in an Instagram Stories music video by Mabel, alongside exclusive Kangol x H&M Instagram filters. The collection will officially drop on September 17 on hm.com, as well as in selected H&M stores.