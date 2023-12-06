The jeans all the cool girls are wearing have just dropped at NET-A-PORTER

You've probably never heard of Haikure but you've almost definitely seen their jeans on the coolest girls you follow. The Italian brand's Bethany jeans – a dramatic, wide-leg style – have attracted a dedicated (and extremely chic) following that includes Linda Tol, Jessie Bush and Blanco Miró.

Until now, it was a little tricky to get Haikure's cult jeans in the UK – at least, without the risk of paying customs duties – but happily, the brand has just landed at NET-A-PORTER. The drop includes the much-coveted Bethany jeans, available in classic light blue and also with the addition of cargo pockets for a utility-inspired take.

Haikure's name combines the Japanese word 'Haiku' with the ending of the words that make up the brand's mantra: nature, pure, and future. To that end, the label is committed to sustainable production; it is certified by the GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), which means the organic cotton it uses meets a set of rigorous standards throughout the supply chain. Haikure is also a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit group that promotes better standards in cotton farming.

Don't be put off by the Bethany jean's volume; it's all about balancing the proportions. Follow Linda Tol's lead and team a pair in washed-black or blue with a sleek roll necks and almond-toe ankle boots. Haikure has just restocked the Bethany in the lipstick-red colourway, as seen on Jessie Bush and Marianne Smyth who styled them with slouchy tees. The sold-out crystal-embellished version, as worn by Tamu McPherson, has also just dropped at Haikure.com.

If you're looking to ease yourself into the wide-leg denim trend, try the Winona (currently exclusively available at Haikure.com), a slightly baggy, carpenter style that looks great with turned-up hems and low-top trainers, or the Korea , a boyfriend-meets-bootcut. Below, we've spotlighted our favourite styles from the cult denim brand.

