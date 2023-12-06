The jeans all the cool girls are wearing have just dropped at NET-A-PORTER
This is the denim brand you need to know about
You've probably never heard of Haikure but you've almost definitely seen their jeans on the coolest girls you follow. The Italian brand's Bethany jeans – a dramatic, wide-leg style – have attracted a dedicated (and extremely chic) following that includes Linda Tol, Jessie Bush and Blanco Miró.
Until now, it was a little tricky to get Haikure's cult jeans in the UK – at least, without the risk of paying customs duties – but happily, the brand has just landed at NET-A-PORTER. The drop includes the much-coveted Bethany jeans, available in classic light blue and also with the addition of cargo pockets for a utility-inspired take.
Haikure's name combines the Japanese word 'Haiku' with the ending of the words that make up the brand's mantra: nature, pure, and future. To that end, the label is committed to sustainable production; it is certified by the GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard), which means the organic cotton it uses meets a set of rigorous standards throughout the supply chain. Haikure is also a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a non-profit group that promotes better standards in cotton farming.
Don't be put off by the Bethany jean's volume; it's all about balancing the proportions. Follow Linda Tol's lead and team a pair in washed-black or blue with a sleek roll necks and almond-toe ankle boots. Haikure has just restocked the Bethany in the lipstick-red colourway, as seen on Jessie Bush and Marianne Smyth who styled them with slouchy tees. The sold-out crystal-embellished version, as worn by Tamu McPherson, has also just dropped at Haikure.com.
If you're looking to ease yourself into the wide-leg denim trend, try the Winona (currently exclusively available at Haikure.com), a slightly baggy, carpenter style that looks great with turned-up hems and low-top trainers, or the Korea , a boyfriend-meets-bootcut. Below, we've spotlighted our favourite styles from the cult denim brand.
Shop our fashion editor's favourites
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.
