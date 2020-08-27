Gloria Steinem gave Meghan Markle a meaningful bracelet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday, a video of the Duchess of Sussex interviewing feminist icon Gloria Steinem was released, to highlight the importance of young people – especially women – voting. This is of course very topical at the moment, given we are a mere months away from the US Presidential elections later this year.

In the video released on the MAKERS channel, in which Meghan wears a political outfit and is joined by her beloved dogs, she discusses representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.’

And that quote from Gloria is one that is close to both women’s hearts, and one that the Duchess will keep with her forever in the form of a bracelet. During the conversation, she revealed how they enjoyed several lunches together, during which presumably she received the gift.

While we don’t know what the bracelet looks like, we do know it features the motto, ‘Linked not ranked,’ which illustrates the fact women should support each other rather than compete with each other.

Meghan said, ‘I love this. It means everything to me on every level; we are linked not ranked.’ Gloria went on to explain the concept, saying, ‘It was about a circular idea of consensus, circles of consensus going up rather than hierarchy, which is the source of the linked not ranked’ and that the shorter quote was the most succinct way to describe this.

She also praised the Duchess for ‘ understanding that rank is less important than being linked’. A most meaningful gift.