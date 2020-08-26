The political significance of Meghan Markle’s latest outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After stepping down from her royal duties, Meghan Markle is making history by opening up about her political views, something which historically royals haven’t done, choosing to remain neutral instead.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex is focusing on getting young people to vote in the run up to the Presidential elections later this year. Now she has teamed up with feminist icon Gloria Steinem to discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.’

The interview, which is released later today in America on the MAKERS channel, took place in the backyard of either Meghan’s or Gloria’s house, to adhere to social distancing regulations.

We’ve been given a sneak peek already, and both women seem relaxed as they discuss how important voting is for women (‘If you don’t vote, you don’t exist’) and how happy Meghan is to be back in the States (‘Me too [so glad I’m back], for so many reasons’).

For the occasion, Meghan donned a white t-shirt, paired with pinstripe trousers by Anine Bing, and Stella McCartnery sandals, both of which you can still buy, linked below (the sandals are even 50% off in the sale).

Now some might say that her outfit choice was quite significant. Firstly, because she chose to wear female designers, and her interview focuses on women’s right to vote, an interview she is doing with Gloria Steinem, known amongst many things for being the leader and spokeswoman for the American feminist movement in the late 1960s and early 1970.

Secondly, Meghan’s outfit is white, which is a colour that has long been associated with the Suffragette movement, earning the nickname ‘Suffragette white’. The significance of this has changed over the years, but it was originally thoughts to represent purity, and later members of the movement decided to wear the colour head-to-toe so critics couldn’t say they were intimidating or masculine, according to CR.

An all white ensemble was also more inviting for women who wanted to join the cause, as it was an accessible outfit regardless or race or economical status. With everyone wearing white, they also ensured they would stand out when marching in the street.