These are the feminist tees I’m snapping up this International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is upon us, falling this year on Monday 8 March, and across the world people have already started coming together to call for gender equality.

This year, Marie Claire is focusing on activism, encouraging our readers to take matters into their own hands and become the change makers.

It’s time to take action.

This International Women’s Day, we’re providing you with the women’s rights petitions you can be signing, recommending the feminist literature you can be learning from and sharing advice from the inspiring women you should be following.

The only thing missing is selecting the perfect feminist slogan tee.

Jennifer Fisher International Women’s Day T-shirt, £79.99, NET-A-PORTER

This 100% organic cotton feminist tee by NYC-based jeweller Jennifer Fisher features the print ‘Unite Women’ on the front and back. 100% of the profits from the sale will go to Women for Women charity. View Deal

MANGO Women’s Day t-shirt, £17.99, MANGO

This 100% organic cotton MANGO tee features work by Mexican artist Ana Leovy. All profits will be donated to Vicente Ferrer Foundation, which drives the development of women in rural communities from southern India. View Deal

No International Women’s Day would be complete without a punchy women’s rights t-shirt, and this year is no exception.

Despite the lockdown forcing us to do our clothes shopping online, brands have pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion, with labels from MANGO and Sézane to Bella Freud and Chloé producing their own feminist designs ahead of the big day. And yes, even better, many brands are giving the profits to female-focused charities.

Jennifer Fisher’s International Women’s Day tee reads ‘Unite Women,’ while New Look’s offering focuses on ‘Girl PWR’. Jimmy Choo has gone for some word play with ‘Choos Women’, while Monki’s 2021 offering focuses on destigmatising periods.

This International Women’s Day, MC Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot has done the hard work for you, scouring the web and collating her top favourite feminist slogan tees for you to wear proudly this year.

Happy International Women’s Day fellow change-makers!