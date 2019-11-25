With party season around the corner, you’ll never go wrong with a little black dress, or some cute party shoes, however sometimes it’s worth going off the beaten sartorial track and invest in something a little different. And who better to tell us than fashion influencers who are always au fait with cool new brands and trends?

Kim Turkington aka Love Cloth Blog

‘For something a little different, I love a pair of leather trousers for party season. & Other Stories have an amazing collection this year.’

Shop now: Leather Kick Flare Trousers for £265 from & Other Stories

Erna Leon Stokes aka MERCER7

‘When it comes to party season, I got a bit of a weakness for sequins and shimmer. I have recently invested in an Isabel Marant metallic suit which I am planning on wearing as a co-ord for nights out, and as separates for daytime looks by styling the trousers with a simple black jumper to make it more versatile.

Shop now: ISABEL MARANT Datja jacket for £480 from 24S.com

Shop now: ISABEL MARANT Denlo cropped lamé trousers for £212 from MATCHESFASHION

Lindsey Holland aka Ropes of Holland

‘If you love a mini dress for the party season you can’t go far wrong with this sexy, sequin one.’

Shop now: ROTATE BIRGER CHRISTENSEN Masha embellished stretch-jersey mini dress for £190 from NET-A-PORTER

Hannah Crosskey

‘I’ve actually got my eye on this organza blouse at the moment (it’s super affordable!) I don’t really have separate day to night pieces so I think this’ll go with a lot in my current wardrobe. Imagine paired with a satin skirt and chunky boots, a pair of white wide leg trousers and heels or a blue wash straight leg jean and mules.’

Shop now: Organza Blouse With Bow Detail for £29 from Topshop

Alexis Foreman

‘I would love this dress because I’ve acquired an Arket black satin dress the last two party seasons in a row and now BITE studios have this beautiful dress for this season, and as I still love the look, I think it would be a great investment. Perfect for days when I have events during the day – oversized knitwear thrown over the top with some chunky boots, and then for the evening on its own with a red lip.’

Shop now: BITE STUDIOS Organic silk-satin midi dress for £790 from NET-A-PORTER