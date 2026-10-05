Alexa Chung’s Reformation Collection Is Basically a Shortcut to Her Effortlessly Cool London Style

The terms it girl, muse and style inspiration get bandied around all too often, but when Mulberry names a bag after someone, you know for certain they're a key face in fashion. And few are quite as famous as Alexa Chung, making the model-turned-TV-presenter-turned-designer-turned muse's collaboration with Reformation all the more exciting.
Landing on the Reformation website and in select stores from 2pm on Monday 5th October, the 30-piece range is a highly anticipated edit of Chung's signature styling: vintage-feeling, full of rich textures and subtly sexy. And, of course, there are a couple of Peter Pan collars in there too, for good measure.
But while highlights include a purple strapless silk dress, a handful of stiletto mules and a sequin evening bag worth of any party, the edit cleverly toes the line between everyday and evening. A great pair of jeans, black contrasting trench coat and stripy knit marking the capsule as an all-rounder.
And as the proud owner of an Alexa Chung own-brand—hands up if you too remember that—cream silk tiered skirt and banana-printed tee, I personally couldn't be happier to see her flex her design fingers once again. Below, an edit of some standout styles.
Shop Reformation x Alexa Chung
Reformation
Radziwill Silk Dress in Purple
I needn't remind you that party season will soon be upon us and few dresses are quite as striking as this purple strapless style.
Reformation
Bondage High Heeled Mule
This simplistic snake print mule makes for the perfect evening accompaniment to jeans and dresses.
Reformation
Shimsham Bag in Green Sequin
This sequin bag is the highlight of the collection, in my opinion.
Reformation
Alexa Chung High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation is already famous for its already great jean range, but this high-waist straight-leg pair feels especially Alexa.
Reformation
Red Carpet Scarf in Chartreuse
Few item names are as glamours as 'red carpet scarf', and this velvet accessory promises to brighten up any outfit.
Reformation
Valentine Coat in Black
Consider this black velvet coat with contrast buttons a far more interesting alternative to regular wool.
Reformation
Dude Shirt
Adding to the vintage feel is this soft floral viscose shirt, which pairs just perfectly with blue denim.
Reformation
Pepo Jacket in Floral Velvet
This floral velvet jacket pairs just as well with blue jeans as it does the matching skirt.
Reformation
Bondage Bag in Black
Toughening up the velvet, lace and florals is the eyebrow-raising bondage bag, which is also the perfect size for a laptop. You might just want to keep the name quiet in the office.
Reformation
Carolyn Skirt in Floral Velvet
Pull out the pinks, yellow, browns and whites of this floral skirt for easy outfit building.
Reformation
Bondage Kitten Mule
We're witnessing a huge kitten heel comeback, and this pared-back style will seamlessly pair with almost any outfit.
Reformation
Pepo Jacket in Nova
This rich velvet blazer is also available in an even punchier pink shade.
Reformation
Pony Slipper in Dalmatian Haircalf
I bought a similar Dalmatian print ponyskin shoe this summer and have hardly taken them off since.
Reformation
Slip Skirt
Swap your black skirt for a bright white and every outfit will feel fresh.
Reformation
Velvet Magic Bag
In need of an LBB (little black bag)? This one is a great size for toting around the essentials.
Reformation
Ghost Dress
Consider this sheer layered knee-length dress an easy go-to for both the office and events.
Reformation
Patti Leather Jacket
Everyone needs a great leather jacket in their wardrobes, and this vegetable-dyed sheep skin style is truly timeless.
Reformation
Personalist Scarf
A bold pop of red is the easiest way to liven up any look.
Reformation
Bondage High Heeled Mule
If snake print isn't quite your style, the bondage heeled mules also come in white.
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