Alexa Chung’s Reformation Collection Is Basically a Shortcut to Her Effortlessly Cool London Style

Our edit of the pieces you won't want to miss

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Alexa Chung Reformation
(Image credit: Reformation)
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The terms it girl, muse and style inspiration get bandied around all too often, but when Mulberry names a bag after someone, you know for certain they're a key face in fashion. And few are quite as famous as Alexa Chung, making the model-turned-TV-presenter-turned-designer-turned muse's collaboration with Reformation all the more exciting.

Landing on the Reformation website and in select stores from 2pm on Monday 5th October, the 30-piece range is a highly anticipated edit of Chung's signature styling: vintage-feeling, full of rich textures and subtly sexy. And, of course, there are a couple of Peter Pan collars in there too, for good measure.

But while highlights include a purple strapless silk dress, a handful of stiletto mules and a sequin evening bag worth of any party, the edit cleverly toes the line between everyday and evening. A great pair of jeans, black contrasting trench coat and stripy knit marking the capsule as an all-rounder.

And as the proud owner of an Alexa Chung own-brand—hands up if you too remember that—cream silk tiered skirt and banana-printed tee, I personally couldn't be happier to see her flex her design fingers once again. Below, an edit of some standout styles.

Shop Reformation x Alexa Chung

Reformation x Alexa Chung purple dress

(Image credit: Reformation)

Alexa Chung x Reformation coat and jeans

(Image credit: Reformation)

Alexa Chung Reformation floral outfit

(Image credit: Reformation)

Alexa Chung x Reformation blue jacket white skirt

(Image credit: Reformation)

Reformation x Alexa Chung blue dress red scarf

(Image credit: Reformation)
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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 