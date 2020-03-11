These three coats were everywhere at fashion month, stock up now for next season

Main picture by Noor and Zee

The fashion week shows are officially over, and you can always depend on the street style set to dictate the items it’s worth investing in for the new season.

While a designer handbag is always a safe purchase, if you’re looking for a big ticket item that’ll last you a lifetime, a good quality coat is well worth saving up for in my opinion.

Over the course of the weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris, three coats in particular kept creeping up time and time again, so if you’re looking for inspiration, these are it.

It may seem counter-productive buying a winter coat when spring is around the corner, but trust me when I say you’ll kick yourself if you don’t have these for AW20.

The Saks Potts coat

it’s hard to ignore the Insta-famous leather coat brand. Although it is known for its colourful coats with shearling trimmings, it also serves up some timeless classics in gorgeous brown and black leather.

Shop now: SAKS POTTS Foxy faux-fur-trimmed leather coat for £1,360 from Selfridges

The Frankie Shop vinyl coat

Cult NY label The Frankie Shop has been a firm favourite with editors and influencers alike for years, and this season the item of choice was the vinyl coat, in either rusty brown or khaki. The oversized shape makes it a timeless item that you can wear throughout the seasons.

Shop now: Collarless Patent Shearling Reversible Coat for £202.70 from RETAILER

The Rodebjer blanket coat

Shop now: Sandler coat for £335 from Rodebjer

Say hello to your new best friend: the blanket coat. It comes courtesy of Scandi brand Rodebjer and I’ve lost count of the amount of times I spotted it at the shows. It’s warm, stylish and incredibly comfortable, plus the oversized look gives it a luxe feel.