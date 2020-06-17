Fashion brands are being affected by the Oscars being postponed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You may have hard that the 2021 Oscars have already been pushed back by two months, due to many film productions being stalled in the wake of the global pandemic.

As it stands they will take place on the 25th April instead of the 28th February, though who knows if it might be pushed back even further.

While we know that the ceremony being postponed directly affects the film industry, a less obvious impact is on the fashion industry, and more specifically designers.

As the Business of Fashion pointed out, many of them rely on celebrities deals and endorsements to keep their label going.

It wrote, ‘Award shows serve as a big marketing opportunity for brands and stylists, with deals and contracts regarding what a celebrity wears negotiated months in advance.⁠’

While some actresses simply borrow or buy their dresses (Jennifer Aniston wore her own vintage Dior gown to the SAGs this year), others get paid to wear them. Nicole Kidman was paid $2m to wear a John Galliano for Dior gown at the 1997 Academy Awards.

This might seem like a huge amount of money (and it is), but that kind of exposure on such a well known actress would have been a huge publicity hit for the brand.

The pandemic has hit fashion labels, both big and small, hard, and just a couple of days ago it was announced that New York label Sies Marjan was shutting its doors as a result, and we can’t imagine they will be the last.