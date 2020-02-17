Erdem gives us The Crown vibes with his LFW show

The venue

It’s not the first time Erdem has presented his collection at the National Portrait Gallery at London Fashion Week, yet it’s magical every time. There is a behind the scenes at the museum atmosphere about sitting beneath oil portraits that you can never get enough of. The romantic and grand gallery is the perfect backdrop for Erdem’s AW20 collection, which is actually inspired by Cecile Beaton’s early photography.

The clothes

As previously mentioned, Erdem’s latest designs are directly inspired by Beaton’s early black and white portraits, in which he used his imagination to elevate his own social status, from middle class dreamer to society stalwart. He used to dress up his sisters in bed sheets, tinfoil and feather fans, creating the illusion of high society heiresses.

Erdem translated this fantasy into feather headdresses of his own, decadent off-the-shoulder brocade tops embellished with bows, checkered duster coats and dreamy 20s style silk dresses embellished with pearls and crystals.

The accessories

The vibe was definitely more here, with metallic high gloves giving us high society vibes, impossibly tall feather headdresses, jewelled headbands and maximalist jewellery that ranged from flower checkers to crystal drop earrings.

The FROW

Seasoned fashion week star Billy Porter stood out in a boat hat and pretty floral skirt, while Erin O’Connor, Pixie Geldof, Charlie XCX and Alexa Chung also graced the FROW.

The standout piece

The off-the-shoulder silver printed period dress that reminded me of a modern – and impossibly chic – Emma.