Instagram’s sell-out sandal is back and it’s got an 800-strong waiting list

Summer may be almost over, but there’s still time to get your hands on one of the season’s hottest sandals, as they are soon to be restocked.

I am speaking of Dune’s LOCKSTOCKK shoes, which have been all over my Instagram feed all summer. Tapping into the ‘ugly sandal’ or ‘dad sandal’ trends, they’ve been picked up by influencers including @ninasandbech, @missy_elz, @thesilvermermaidxo and @hannah_crosskey.

Off the grid, the sandals sold out within one week after they launched, and DUNE has had trouble keeping them in stock every since. They sold out a second time, and next week will be restocked one final time, so if you want them, you can’t mess about. You can pre-order them using the link below.

The sandal comes in four colourways, including the original black raffia alongside new textures such as the multicolor bouclé, black leather quilt and faux pony leopard print.

All styles feature a chunky sole, gold turnlock hardware and adjustable heel strap, making them both comfortable and on-trend. They’re surprisingly versatile too, as they look just as nice with sweats as they do with a floral dress or tailored trousers and a blazer.

The LOCKSTOCKK sandals will be restocked next week and retails at £110.