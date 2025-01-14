Dolce & Gabbana's 'Du Cœur à la Main' exhibition takes over the Grand Palais

After a highly successful debut at the Palazzo Reale in Milan, Dolce & Gabbana's Du Cœur à la Main exhibition has landed in Paris. Situated in one of the city's biggest high-fashion hubs, the Grand Palais, from January 10th to March 31st, 2025 –– this is not one to miss.

Designed to welcome attendees to the world of Dolce & Gabbana with over 200 of the fashion house's bespoke creations, the exhibition covers a series of 10 rooms, all designed to showcase motifs that are dear to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s designs. From sources of inspiration to Italian culture, it traces through the duo's ideas from conception straight into its spectacular realisation.

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

The exhibition spans several themes highlighting the brand, including art, architecture, handmade works, music, opera, ballet, and more. It offers a rare insight into Dolce & Gabbana's extensive archival pieces, which are known to be a symbol of Italy's Alta Moda.

Across the rooms, the displays build on deep family traditions, we see Dolce's Sicilian roots through its classic ceramic traditions dating back to the Mycenaean times, as well as national heroes from the adventures of Charlemagne and Saint George across crinoline corset gowns and feathered headpieces.

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

A homage to Milanese fashion closes the exhibition with a gold macramé lace dress. Gabbana's native city is known for its cultural connection to fashion and is the place where the brand models all of its Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, and Alta Giorelleria collections.

The dress features a hemispherical skirt similar to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II's cupola, which encapsulates Milanese fashion and elegance. The golden hues of the dress pay homage to the Madonnina, which sits on top of the Cathedral, representing the city's heart and soul.

(Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

The emotive cultural journey that features across the exhibition is one that avid attendees can perceive from the minute they step into the space. Unveiling archival treasures from the brand's background, inspiration, and craftsmanship in the heart of Paris is an irreplaceable opportunity to step into Dolce & Gabbana's infamous Dolce Vita.

To buy tickets visit expositiondolcegabbana.com