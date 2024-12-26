The cult buys of 2024 that I will be wearing throughout the new year and beyond

We live in a world where almost our every move is tracked. Be it the music we listen to, the steps we take or even the money we spend, technology has infiltrated our lives in every way imaginable. And while there are some things I would be happier not knowing — looking at you, Year in Monzo — some of this constant data collection can be illuminating.

The Lyst Index has become the ultimate yardstick with which to compare fashion. A quarterly report which analyses the behaviour of the platform’s 200 million shoppers, it’s the equivalent of a hot or not list for products and brands (it even tracks slipped positions, so the pressure is on).

As a fashion editor, I probably shouldn’t advise you to be wary of trends, but I am a big believer in personal style. Should you buy a pair of Alaïa flats just because everyone else is wearing them? If Mob Wife aesthetic is trending on TikTok, do you go out and buy a leopard print coat? Experimentation is of course fun and an important part of style exploration, but when it comes to investment pieces, I believe it’s best to trust your gut and not the hype.

With that in mind, I’ve looked back through all of 2024’s Lyst Index’s so you don’t have to, and picked out the items I believe will continue to be stylish well beyond this year. Happy shopping.

Shop the hottest items from 2024

Prada Symbole Sunglasses Prada, £370 Listen, a decent pair of all-black sunglasses is imperative to any wardrobe. These ones from Prada ranked as the tenth hottest item for Q2. The square shape and chunky branded arms have a cool retro feel, and I believe you’ll be wearing these for years to come.

Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag Miu Miu, £2100 Miu Miu was the hottest brand of Q1 and Q3/4 — it was briefly knocked off the top spot in Q2 by Loewe. Its trainers in collaboration with New Balance were the number one hottest product for Q1, with three Miu Miu pieces in total throughout the top 10 hottest products — a first for any Lyst Index brand. Miuccia Prada launched the brand in 1992 as a more playful, youthful sister to Prada — but it seems like she’s all grown up! The Arcardie suede bag took the fourth spot for Q3/4, and while it’s currently sold out, allow me to recommend the regular leather one instead. Just as chic, and honestly, easier to maintain.

Carhartt Detroit Jacket Carharrt, £180 It’s been a big year for the humble workwear jacket. While there have been many high-end designer interpretations, it was good to see the original prevail, with the Carhartt Detroit jacket coming in at number five for Q1. Throw over a sequin or beaded dress for a Prada look without the price tag.

Alaïa Embellished Ballet Flats Alaïa, £920 The crystal-embellished Alaïa flats came fourth on the Q1 hottest product list. For Q3/4, the fishnet style came in at number one. These also appeared on the list in Q2 2023 — people cannot get enough! For Q3/4, Lyst noted that the demand for Alaïa products rose by 51% “with customers responding to the sensuality and meticulous craftsmanship of [Peter] Mulier’s collections”. My feelings about fishnet ballet pumps are complicated, despite their popularity, but the crystal ones are undeniably gorgeous and look great with almost anything.

Amy Lynn Puffball Dress Amy Lynn, £109 London-based label Amy Lynn’s puffball dress was the seventh hottest product of Q2. The bubble skirt has been everywhere for 2024 and isn’t showing any signs of letting up for 2025. At £109 and available in a cornucopia of colours, this is a fail-safe addition to your wardrobe.

Dragon Diffusion Woven Santa Croce Tote Bag Dragon Diffusion, £380 Dragon Diffusion’s bags are handwoven in India, and the Santa Croce tote came fifth on the Q2 list. This dark brown colourway is bang on trend for 2025, and leather weaving is giving Bottega (at a fraction of the price).

Loewe Toy Rose Pump Loewe, £1300 Loewe topped the Lyst Index in Q2 to be the hottest brand in the world, thanks in part to creative director Jonathan Anderson costume designing for the film of the summer, Challengers. The brand also continued its partnership with On Running, with the Cloudtilt trainers claiming the number one spot on the hottest item list. If you want my honest opinion — luxury sneaker collabs come and they go. If you’re looking for longevity over hype, I would opt for one of Loewe’s many other footwear options instead. These rose heeled pumps are what dreams are made of.

Tom Ford Bronson Sunglasses Tom Ford, £350 Tom Ford are two words synonymous with style. Tinted aviators are another classic, and the weighty frames of the Bronson make a real statement. The tortoiseshell iteration was the seventh hottest product for Q3/4.

Speedcat Og Sneakers Unisex Puma, £90 Call me biased but…I love the Puma Speedcats. The red colourway adds a pop of colour to any outfit, while being super comfortable. The retro style has been spotted on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Dua Lipa, so I’m in good company. They were the third hottest item for Q3/4, so expect their popularity to continue well into the new year.

The Frankie Shop Piper Pleated Pants The Frankie Shop, £143 (was £205) These trousers from The Frankie Shop ranked as the tenth hottest product for Q3/4. The high-waisted, wide-leg silhouette is super chic. Consider these a timeless addition to your wardrobe.

Ganni Biker Boots Ganni, £451.50 (was £645) You can’t beat a biker boot in my opinion, and this pair from Ganni are currently in the sale. They were the seventh hottest item for Q3/4, proving that Scandi-style remains a staple.